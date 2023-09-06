Ahsoka fans think they've already worked out how [SPOILER] will return

Ahsoka episode 4 featured some pretty huge reveals, but amid the chaos it seemed like it may be the end of the line for one of the characters. Be warned, we’re getting into spoiler territory from here on out – so make sure you’re up to date before going any further.

Around halfway through the episode, Ahsoka Tano (in a seriously epic lightsaber move) stabs Inquisitor Marrok, seemingly killing the mysterious character off. They collapse to the floor, before dissolving into green smoke. However, fans are not so convinced that this is the end of the road for the character who has been the fuel of so many theories so far.

One put it pretty simply: "Marrok honey you’re made of smoke if anyone is going to come back to life it’s you." Another quipped, "Marrok is like the sand people….he’ll be back…and in greater numbers."

To us, when he dissolves, it certainly looks like the telltale signs of Magick, given that green hue. This would make sense given he's Morgan Elsbeth's lackey, who uses the power of the Nightsisters of Dathomir.

One viewer agreed: "I love that Marrok was the talk all week and now we've all collectively ignored the fact that my guy was just some nightwitch magic." A second added, "Looking at his arm, it seems like Marrok immediately turns to bones? Guessing he was possessed by some Nightsister magic like Savage Opress."

Could this magick be the key to bringing him back then? Well, we'll just have to wait and see on that one when Ahsoka returns next week on Disney Plus.