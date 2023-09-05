The actor everyone thinks is Marrok addresses Ahsoka speculation

Sam Witwer speaks out - but can't say much

Sam Witwer, a veteran Star Wars actor who has recently been linked to playing the mysterious Marrok, has confirmed he is in Ahsoka.

While appearing on a livestream (H/T ComicBook.com), Witwer said: “I don't know what the rules are. Honestly, I was just about to say that I didn't work on Ahsoka, but I did. So, yeah I don't think I can say anything but that I'm proud of [show creator] Dave [Filoni]."

The identity of the masked Marrok, the figure who has accompanied Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, has been the source of much speculation over the past few weeks.

While some Star Wars fans believe it’s Ezra Bridger, others suggest it’s one of Witwer’s most famous roles – Starkiller from the now-non-canon The Force Unleashed series of games – that could be tracking down Ahsoka and Sabine.

We shouldn’t get too excited just yet, however. Witwer is in the Ahsoka credits – and listed under “Additional Voices.” Others, meanwhile, think Marrok could be an original character, which still wouldn’t rule out Witwer wielding a lightsaber once more in a galaxy far, far away. With the Disney Plus series almost at the halfway stage, don’t be surprised if the Inquisitor is unmasked sooner rather than later.

