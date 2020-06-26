When is the Fortnite Movie Nite? How to watch Christopher Nolan movies in Fortnite

In another first for the game, the Fortnite Movie Nite is bringing one of three full-length Christopher Nolan films to the Party Royale Big Screen, with either Inception, The Prestige, or Batman Begins available to watch depending on your region. You may be wondering when is the Fortnite movie night and what movie will be showing in your area, which is a valid question given the variation in timings and availability around the globe. Helpfully, we've done the hard work for you already, by reviewing the Fortnite movie night schedule and picking out the showtimes for each country.

When your screening is due to start, head over to the Party Royale mode in Fortnite then make your way to the Big Screen, which is in the middle of the west coast as shown on the map above. There you'll be able to watch the Christopher Nolan movie for your region, and you can even turn on subtitles if needed to improve your Fortnite movie night experience.

When is Fortnite movie night and what movie is showing

Due to licensing agreements and distribution rights, the particular Christopher Nolan movie showing will vary from region to region, and certain areas won't be able to watch on this occasion – so if you're in Canada or Australia, for example, then unfortunately you'll be missing out on this experience. According to the official schedule, these are the movies you'll be able to watch in each region and the times they'll start showing:

Inception: Friday June 26 @ 5am PDT / 8am EDT / 1pm BST

United States , Argentina, Bahrain, Bolivia, Brunei, Cambodia, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Haiti, Honduras, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Myanmar (Burma), Nicaragua, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Timor-Leste, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen





United Kingdom , Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, South Africa





@ 9am PDT / 12noon EDT / 5pm BST , Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, South Africa Batman Begins: Friday June 26 @ 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST

Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Chile, France, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka

Unlike previous events that had regions assigned as a guide for attending, these Fortnite Movie Nite events will be region-locked to the above areas and you won't be able to access them from elsewhere in the world. Epic are also keen to remind everyone not to broadcast or record their gameplay during the shows, and that "any streams or videos of these films will be subject to anti-piracy and DCMA regulations", so just grab your popcorn and enjoy the Christopher Nolan movie for yourself.

