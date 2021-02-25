The best Warzone FARA 83 loadouts

We have the best FARA 83 loadouts in Warzone and Cold War here. It's an interesting Assault Rifle with the highest in-class damage that can make it a good, solid go-to at medium range before you add any attachments to raise up some key stats. It's a full auto gun in Call of Duty Warzone that with the right add ons can also perform well at longer and closer ranges. You might not get true SMG or Sniper levels of performance at either end but if you want something heavy hitting at the fringes of that medium range zone, you can push the FARA 83 in both directions.

So let's take a look at the best FARA 83 loadouts in Warzone and Cold War for this new season 2 gun.

The best FARA 83 loadout overall

Optic - SUSAT Multizoom

- SUSAT Multizoom Muzzle - Muzzlebreak 5.65

- Muzzlebreak 5.65 Magazine - Taped Mags

- Taped Mags Underbarrel - Infiltrator Grip

- Infiltrator Grip Handle - Speed Tape

The FARA 83 has the highest damage in the assault rifle class in Warzone and Cold War, coming in just a touch above the AK-47. The SUSAT multizoom will let you apply that power confidently over mid to long ranges, while the Muzzlebreak 5.65 will help balance out the strong but easy to predict vertical recoil when firing. There's a very slight drift to the right as well, which is small but why you want to avoid something like the Spetsnaz Compensator which has better vertical control but will make horizontal recoil worse. Taped mags give your reload speed a boost, which is useful to keep the pressure on without affecting your aim down sight time and avoid the penalties most of the larger mags apply. Finally the Infiltrator Grip will boost movement speed when you're walking, shooting and aiming, and the speed tape on the handle gives you a boost to aim down sights to get you in position quicker.

The best FARA 83 loadout for long range

Optic - SUSAT Multizoom

- SUSAT Multizoom Muzzle - KGB Eliminator

- KGB Eliminator Barrel - 18.1 Takedown

- 18.1 Takedown Underbarrel - Infiltrator Grip

- Infiltrator Grip Handle - GRU Elastic Wrap

With the right attachments, you can boost all that FARA 83 firepower to a decent range in Warzone and Cold War. We're going to stick with the SUSAT Multizoom as its x4 magnification is the highest possible, with the x2 option giving you some options if things get closer. The KGB Eliminator boosts accuracy and the 18.1 Takedown Barrel raises damage range, both of which beefs up the punch at a distance. Then there's the Infiltrator Grip underbarrel attachment. It lowers your Shooting Move speed but if you're engaging at longer ranges you're hopefully not moving around as much, and the vertical and horizontal compensation it provides should help keep the hits on a distant target. To round things off, the GRU Elastic Wrap on the handle boosts your Aim Down Sights time, Flinch Resistance and lets you aim prone, trading off Shooting Move Speed and Sprint to Fire time which shouldn't be an issue when you're fighting at longer ranges.

The best FARA 83 loadout for close range

Optic - Microflex LED

- Microflex LED Body - GRU 5MW Laser Sight

- GRU 5MW Laser Sight Underbarrel - Bruiser Grip

- Bruiser Grip Magazine - 40 RND Speed Mag

- 40 RND Speed Mag Stock - Tactical Stock

While you're never going to get an assault rifle to the room clearing levels of a good SMG in Warzone or Cold War, you can build out FARA 83 attachments to create something that can hit hard and fast in a tight space. We're keeping things simple here with the Microflex LED to help aiming without getting in the way too much, and the GRU 5MW Laser Sight which will boost your hip fire accuracy via a minimal reduction in aim down sight time. The Bruiser Grip is great for close quarters as it will increase Melee speed, Movement Speed, Sprinting Move Speed, Shooting Move Speed and Aim Walking Move Speed - giving you an advantage up close or in small spaces. To help keep the fire rate up, the 40 RND Speed Mag will give you more ammo per clip and faster reload times but will take a heftier 20% chunk off your Aim Down Sight time. If that's too high, swap it for the Taped Mag which loses the extra ammo while ditching the ADS penalty and keeping a decent reload boost. Finally, the Raider Stock will up your Shooting and Aim movement speeds to keep you mobile.