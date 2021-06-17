Warzone assault rifle golf details - what's changing and why

If you're looking up Warzone assault rifle golf details it's probably because you've heard about the buffs in the Warzone Season 4 update. The new season has obviously brought with it a bunch of Call of Duty Warzone changes with new modes, vehicles, gear but - most importantly - balance changes across all the weapons with many guns getting subtle increases to damage. Many individual weapons are getting increases, and damage multipliers, to better balance, and the assault rifle golf group from Modern Warfare specifically as a whole is also getting the following changes according to the Warzone Patch notes:

Assault Rifle Golf patch note changes

Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.5

Upper Torso damage multiplier increased from 1 to 1.2

"We would like to avoid increasing the power level of a Weapon to a point where we would need to reduce it shortly after in the following balance overhaul. With that being said, the Assault Rifle Golf (MW) may soon see another power increase in the near future, but we think an improvement to its average Time to Kill is a good place to start."

(Image credit: Activision)

There are only actually two Warzone assault rifle golf options - the FN SCAR 17 and FARA 83, both of which will now be benefiting from the increases being made to neck and upper torso damage. Individually the CR-56 AMAX, Groza and XM4 are also getting similar tweaks.

The changes are part of the push by the Warzone developers to achieve what it called "balance homeostasis", or the idea that every weapon is more or less a viable option in the game. The goal is to apparently increase the TTK by around 60-100 milliseconds, which give players more of a chance to fight back under fire. By letting players survive longer it should make engagements more about skill and less about having the better gun.

