Warzone Season 4 - release date, weapons, rumors, and more

Warzone Season 4 is coming in the future, but what about a release date, when Season 3 will end, and rumors for the next installment of Call of Duty Warzone? While it's still a way off there's no harm in thinking about these things while we're still recovering from being turned into a zombie by corruption at the end of Season 2 after the current season started with a bang – literally – and we were nuked all the way back to the '80s. If you're looking ahead and want to know when Warzone Season 4 will start, then we've got a round up of everything we know so far.

When does Warzone Season 3 end?

(Image credit: Activision)

The official end date for Season 3 of Warzone hasn't been announced yet, which isn't really surprising as it's only recently launched, however we can work out approximately when it will be with a little detective work. On the in-game Warzone Season 3 battle pass screen you'll see a timer counting down to when the battle pass resets, which at the time of writing says there are around 49 days remaining. That places it at June 15, which is right at the end of the E3 2021 schedule, but we can expect to get official confirmation nearer to the time.

When does Warzone Season 4 start?

(Image credit: Activision)

Warzone Season 4 is very likely to start on, or shortly after, June 15. The update procedure from one season to the next is pretty smooth now, so expect there to be some sort of significant event when the battle pass is due to end, followed by a switch over to the new season the following day. The Warzone Season 4 release date should therefore be June 16 or thereabouts, and it's unlikely to get delayed beyond that, but as we get closer to that time the arrival and size of any updates should give us a better view of how things are shaping up.

What new weapons will there be in Warzone Season 4?

(Image credit: Activision)

A fresh season always brings an update to players' arsenals, and although it's too early to say what new weapons will be in Warzone Season 4 we can definitely expect some novel shooters to arrive. Season 3 started with the addition of the PPSh-41 SMG, Swiss K31 sniper rifle, and Ballistic Knife melee weapon, while the CARV.2 tactical rifle, AMP63 pistol, and Baseball Bat are all due to roll out as the current season progresses, so it's likely there will also be a spread of new weapon types available in Warzone Season 4 to suit all playstyles.

What is going to change for Warzone Season 4?

(Image credit: Activision)

The arrival of Verdansk 84, the new Warzone map for the current season, is one of the most significant changes to have taken place in Warzone to date, which means it's unlikely we'll see the same scale of change for Warzone Season 4. What's more feasible is we'll see some tweaks to locations, along with the usual fresh arrivals to the roster of operators and perhaps a limited time event similar to the Warzone Adler Intel to kick things off with an incentive for players to get involved from the start. We'll be keeping our eyes on developments as Season 3 progresses, so check back for updates once we know more.