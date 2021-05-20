How to open the Nakatomi Plaza Warzone vault

There's a new Warzone vault at Nakatomi Plaza and here's how to open it. There are three keycards that will get you into the main Nakatomi Plaza vault but, interestingly, while any keycard will open the vault, there are three safety deposit boxes inside that are only opened by one of the three key cards. So, while you only need one keycard to get in and grab some cash and gear, you'll need all three to clean the vault out completely in Call of Duty Warzone.

Where is the Nakatomi Plaza Warzone vault

The Nakatomi Plaza is in right in the middle of downtown, and hard to miss as the tallest building there. The Nakatomi Plaza Warzone vault is on the 31st floor, which you can't directly get to. The easiest way to get there is to use the lifts cables inside the building on the ground floor to ascend to floor 30 and then find the stairs that will take you up another floor. The cables outside the building will take you up to floor 33. From there you can go up one level to reach the roof, or find the stairwell via the red doors to head down two levels to reach the vault.

However you reach floor 31 look for the gold logo in the picture below. There are two, with the one shown, on a waterfall, directly facing the Nakatomi Plaza vault. If you're looking at a logo on a plain wall, it's the wrong one - turn around and look behind you.

How to open the Warzone vault at Nakatomi Plaza

As we mentioned up top there are three ways into the vault. Any one option will provide a vault keycard that will get you in and let you grab all the cash and a supply crate. However, each keycard will only open one of three safety deposit boxes inside. Each of these contain more cash, killstreaks and things like Specialist Bonus, which unlocks all class perks and every weapon perk for whatever guns you're carrying at the time.

Trying to pop all three safety deposit boxes in the Warzone Nakatomi Plaza vault is obviously a team activity, as you'll have to take on each of the Nakatomi Plaza side missions to get all three keycards. That's not going to be easy, partly from the risk and work involved, and partly from one of the Keycards coming from a contract that's only available for the first five minutes of the game.

It's best to pick an option and stick to it once you've committed. With that in mind here's how to get each of the three keycards and open the Warzone vault at Nakotomi Plaza.

Warzone Nakatomi Plaza vault keycard 1 - Unfinished Business contract

The Warzone Nakatomi Plaza vault keycard 1 should be one of the easier ones to get as long as you can pick up the initial contract that starts it, before it expires after five minutes. There are three Unfinished Business contracts around Nakatomi Plaza on the map, marked out a different color from normal contracts when you drop in. As long as you can find one of these contracts before the time runs out, and without running into anyone else, all you then have to do is follow the supply run and open all the crates. The final one will reward you with the Nakatomi Plaza keycard 1.

Warzone Nakatomi Plaza vault keycard 2 - Hostile Fire

The Hostile Fire keycard 2 for Nakatomi Plaza will activate when you get near the roof. It involves disarming four C4 charges dotted around the roof. It's probably the one you want to do least as you'll have to deal with an attack chopper peppering you with machine gun fire, as well as other players. Plus, only the person who disarms the last C4 charge gets the key. Which means it's possible to steal, or have the card stolen, no matter how much work you put in.

Warzone Nakatomi Plaza vault keycard 3 - Deal Gone Wrong

The Warzone Nakatomi Plaza keycard 3 involves activating a secondary mission called Deal Gone Wrong. To do that you need to get into the underground car park - there are stairs inside the Nakatomi Plaza building leading down, as well as a large ramp outside and some more stairs. We'd advise the ramp, as if you time it right you can parachute into the opening. Once inside head down to the lower level via the ramps and look for the van in the picture above with the glowing light coming out of the back. Inside you'll find a radio that will let you activate the Deal Gone Wrong mission

The Deal Gone Wrong mission will activate two waves of attacks from bot henchmen. Defeat them all, including one special boss NPC called Gary the Blinder, and the last one will drop the Nakatomi Plaza vault keycard 3. It's not the worst fight in the world but it'll definitely give your armor a hammering that can leave you an easy target for anyone that find you after.