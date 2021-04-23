Warzone Adler Intel - Where to find intel contracts at Farmlands, Summit, and Factory

The Warzone Adler Intel contracts at Farmlands, Summit, and Factory are new challenges introduced with Warzone season 3, but boy are they confusing if you don't know where to go or what to look for. The goal of completing all the challenges in the Hunt For Adler event across both Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is to save Adler from Stitch, as he's being kept in an undisclosed location within Verdansk 84. This is everything you need to know about the Warzone Adler Intel contracts at Farmlands, Summit, and Factory.

Warzone Adler Intel contracts explained

(Image credit: Activision)

When searching for the Warzone Adler Intel, you are literally looking for contracts on the ground that glow yellow. This means that they are marked on the map while you're flying in on the helicopters, so you can pinpoint the exact location you need to aim for.

The problem is, because it's a contract, it acts like normal loot does and will disappear when one player picks it up. So essentially, you either need to be the first person to land directly on it, or you won't get it in that match. The result is that hordes of players will also be after the same thing, so you likely won't survive. This isn't a problem in Plunder because you can respawn, but proves to be a nuisance in the standard battle royale mode.

Completing these in Plunder is highly recommended because you do actually have to complete the contract when you pick it up. It acts like a standard Scavenger contract but it'll have much better rewards at each stage.

You'll find the Adler intel at each of these three locations below: Farmland, Summit and Factory:

(Image credit: Activision)

1. Warzone Adler Intel Farmlands contract

(Image credit: Activision)

First up is the Warzone Adler Intel in Farms. While the image on the menus shows a room with a chandelier and some bookshelves, this isn't actually where you find the contract. It can spawn anywhere across Farmlands, so make sure you get the map open and mark it before you skydive down.

Sometimes the Farmlands contract doesn't actually spawn, in which case back out of the lobby and try again. I found that switching from battle royale to Plunder and vice versa sometimes fixed it, though that's just anecdotal.

2. Warzone Adler Intel Summit contract

(Image credit: Activision)

The Warzone Adler Intel in Summit is usually much closer to the huge bridge than the R306 building pictured in the menus, so rather than heading for the satellite station, you'll want to check the exact contract location first. It's often to the south/south-east of the word "Summit" on the map.

3. Warzone Adler Intel Factory contract

(Image credit: Activision)

Finally, there's the Warzone Adler Intel at Factory. There's often multiple contracts that will spawn here, all congested in the same area, so take your pick and hope for the best.