The best Warzone JAK-12 loadouts - make the most of Warzone's new shotgun before it's nerfed

The Warzone JAK-12 shotgun has been stealth added to the Call of Duty battle royale, with some big AA-12 vibes if you complete the unlock challenges required to get it. There's no mention of it in the Warzone patch notes but it looks like it's already heading for nerf town based on reactions to seeing in action, and some interesting looong range loadouts. Here what we know about this new Warzone JAK-12 shotgun.

How to get the JAK-12 shotgun in Warzone

There's no great trick to unlocking the JAK-12 in Warzone, you just need to get 3 hipfire kills in seven different matches. The best advice would be to hit some of the smaller Warzone multiplayer maps like Shoot House or Rammaza with something like the Origin 12, the current Warzone best shotgun, and keep going until you get all the kills you need.

The JAK-12 is a "full auto open bolt shotgun with a recoil reducing gas blowback system". Which is Call of Duty speak for it shoots a lot and fast. It's got some decent accuracy, mobility and really high damage for something with that high a fire rate. The current thinking is that the JAK-12 is better than the Origin 12 so it's worth a gentle grind. Although it seems likely a nerf could be on the way seeing the some of the ranged kills this thing is getting.

The best Warzone JAK12 loadout

Muzzle - Choke

- Choke Barrel - ZLR J2800 Influx

- ZLR J2800 Influx Laser - 5mW Laser

- 5mW Laser Ammunition - 20 round Drum Mags

- 20 round Drum Mags Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip

You might be tempted to smack in the 32 round drum, or the Frag/Dragon's Breath rounds but you'll take a hit on mobility in a a basic build. This might have good range for a shotgun but you still want to close in on enemies as fast as you can, so go with the 20 round Drum as a compromise. The ZLR J2800 Influx helps with range without sacrificing movement speed too much as well. The choke helps pull in the spread, while the 5mW Laser boosts your sprint to fire and hip fire accuracy (assuming you're going to be running around after people). Anf , finally, the Merc Foregrip helps with recoil which is useful for a full auto shotgun that can fire 20 rounds without a break.

Warzone JAK-12 range Loadout

Muzzle - FORGE TAC Marauder

- FORGE TAC Marauder Barrel - ZLR J3600 Torrent

- ZLR J3600 Torrent Laser - 5mW Laser

- 5mW Laser Ammunition - 8 Round Slug Mags

- 8 Round Slug Mags Rear Grip - Stipple grip

This build takes advantage of the range possible with the Slug Rounds, using the Torrent barrel to max out the distance you can do damage. The Laser and Stipple Tape help you aim faster and the FORGE TAC Marauder silences your shots. That's not super essential but Slugs bean no pellets to rein in and a silencer might help you get closer and land another shot before people realism where you are.

Warzone JAK-12 damage loadout

Muzzle - Choke

- Choke Barrel - ZLR J3600 Torrent

- ZLR J3600 Torrent Laser - 5mW Laser

- 5mW Laser Ammunition - 8 Round FRAG-12 Mags

- 8 Round FRAG-12 Mags Rear Grip - Stipple grip

This build uses Frag ammo which has an explosive impact for insanely high damage. It's great against enemies but also very useful against vehicles. The ZLR J-3600 Torrent barrel again maxes out range while the rest of the build helps with aim speed.