Today only! Save over 50% on special edition Xbox One controllers

If you're on the lookout for a shiny new Xbox One controller to get stuck into some of the latest titles like Gears 5 or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, there are some great deals on special edition Xbox One controllers this Cyber Monday at Argos. Far and away the best deal currently comes in the shape of the Armed Forces II controller featuring a khaki camo design, with over a £50% saving on the price tag of just £26.99.

But if the camo look isn't for you, there are also some great savings to be had on a whole variety of different special edition designs. Any Gears 5 fans out there will be happy to know the limited edition Gears 5 Kait Diaz design featuring a snow-weathered armour look complete with a COG insignia is up for grabs at just £39.99 (saving you £25). This controller also comes with an in-game cosmetic, etched trigger and diamond trigger grips and Bluetooth connectivity.

Xbox One special edition wireless "Armed Forces II" controller | £26.99 from Argos

Get this camo design Armed Forces II controller for less than half price this Cyber Monday.

Xbox One special edition wireless "Sport Blue" controller | £39.99 from Argos

Save £25 on the Sport Blue special Edition Xbox One controller with Bluetooth connectivity.

Xbox One Special Edition Wireless "PlayerUknown's Battlegrounds" controller | £39.99 from Argos

Any PUBG fan is sure to get a kick out of this special edition PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds inspired design, complete with an exclusive trigger.

Xbox One special edition wireless "Gears 5" controller | £39.99 from Argos

If you've been enjoying Gears 5 and want to show your love off while you play, get this Gears 5 inspired design at a great price.

Xbox One special edition wireless "Phantom Black" controller | £39.99 from Argos

Transparent designs are always eye-catching, and the Phantom Black special edition controller is no exception.

Xbox One special edition wireless "Sport Tech" controller | £39.99 from Argos

With mint green and silver detailing, this popping Sport Tech design looks pretty fetching and at this price it's a great chance to pick it up.

And if you love getting stuck into a round of PUBG, you can get stuck with an appropriately themed controller by picking up the official limited edition PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds controller. Featuring what is described as a "distressed black digital camo design," the pad has a new, exclusive trigger to help you out in the final circle. With little details any PUBG fan will appreciate, bluetooth connectivity, and a 3.5m headset jack, it's currently on offer for just £39.99.

And that's not all. You can also save £25 on the Sport Blue edition. Or save £20 on the transparent Phantom Black limited edition controller and the mint green Sports Tech edition. All of the controllers are compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One S and Windows 10, and the offer ends today, December 2, so pick them up while you still can to ensure you don't miss out.

