These three Black Friday broadband deals are the best offers we've seen in 2020

If your broadband contract is coming to an end then it couldn't have ended at a better time. Thanks to the price cuts and discounts of Black Friday 2020, we're seeing loads of super cheap broadband deals across a host of providers hit their best prices we've seen this year.

And while a number of broadband deals have come down in price, three, in particular, stand out. These promotions come from BT, Virgin and Vodafone, offering faster fibre speeds, gift cards, vouchers and more.

And because all three feature some impressive fibre speeds, any of them will work perfectly for gaming, streaming, big households with a host of devices and especially working from home.

If you're just after the best value offer overall, Vodafone takes the top spot. Thanks to its price cuts, it is easily one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals on the market, especially with its 67Mb average speeds. And then Vodafone took it a step further by including a £50 voucher too.

If you live in an area that can get Virgin, it's 108Mb speeds at a low price are extremely tough to beat and BT's Fibre 1 plan is currently the strongest we can ever remember it being.

Black Friday broadband deals: the top three of 2020

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 63 Mbps average speeds | 24 month contract | £50 voucher | £21.50/month (£19.50/pm for Vodafone customers)| Available from Vodafone

While it's normally focused on phone contracts, Vodafone offers some great broadband deals. In fact, this Black Friday it has pulled out a showstopper to top the competition. You're getting speeds averaging 63Mb while only paying £21.50 a month. On top of that, Vodafone will throw in a £50 Amazon voucher and a £2 a month discount for existing Vodafone mobile customers.

BT Fibre 1 | 50 Mbps average speeds | 24 month contract | £60 BT reward card | £26.99/month + first three months free | Available from BT

BT is normally one of the pricier broadband providers out there but over the Black Friday period it has brought its best value fibre plan down in price. You're now paying just £26.99 a month for speeds averaging 50Mbps. On top of that, BT will include a £60 Mastercard and your first three months for free. That all comes together to make the best BT broadband deal we've seen for a while now.

Virgin | 108 Mbps average speeds | 18 month contract | £75 Amazon voucher | £24.99/month | Available from Virgin

Finally, Virgin's fibre broadband deal. If you're lucky enough to live in an area that Virgin covers, this broadband deal is easily one of the best around. It gets you speeds averaging 108Mbps which is perfect for gaming and working from home. All you have to pay to get those speeds is £24.99 a month. And on top of that, Virgin will also include a £75 Amazon voucher.

What other Black Friday broadband deals are there?

While the three above are definitely the standout deals of 2020, there are plenty of other great options available this Black Friday. TalkTalk, Plusnet, John Lewis and more have all gone big with their offers this year: