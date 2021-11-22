The excellent Razer Huntsman V2 keyboard is at its lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals are already upon us, and one of our favorite keyboards is already available for an excellent price.

Amazon currently has the Razer Huntsman V2 for just $199.99 (down from $299.99), matching its lowest-ever price thanks to the $100 discount.

We last saw this price back in October, but only very briefly, and for much of the rest of the year one of the best gaming keyboards would have set you back up to $250, with Amazon hosting that price on this particular model as recently as Halloween.

Of course, if you are looking for something a little different, you can check out some of the other keyboard deals on offer right now, with discounts across some of the rest of Razer's collection, as well as those from top brands including Corsair and Logitech. Particularly impressive is $60 off the Logitech G610 mechanical keyboard, but there's a lot of good discounts on offer if you're looking for some new gear before the new year.

You'll find more information on all of those offers below, as well as a whole bunch of other Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals lower down the page. If you are looking for a more traditional workplace experience, however, you might want to take a look at some of the best Black Friday laptop deals available now instead.

The Razer Huntsman V2 is a little more expensive than many of the other gaming keyboards out there, but it's definitely worth it. The new generation tops our list of the best gaming keyboard 2021, and is perfect if you're the kind of player who's a bit more used to the feel of an analogue stick than a keyboard and mouse. If you're a fan of first-person shooters or racing games, this is simply a must-have.

Today's best Black Friday gaming keyboard deals

$249.99 Razer Huntsman V2 | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Our favourite gaming keyboard at its lowest-ever price, this is a great early deal from a trusted brand at its best.

Logitech G610 Orion| $59.99 Logitech G610 Orion| $59.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - One of the biggest gaming keyboard discounts out there right now, this customiseable backlit peripheral is available at half price.

