Shang-Chi 2 confirmed along with new shows from director Daniel Cretton

Shang-Chi 2 is official, and it's coming from the same writer and director behind the first film.

A new report from Deadline reveals that Disney has entered into a new multi-year deal with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer and director Daniel Cretton, with several projects now in the works. Chief among them will be the followup to Shang-Chi which, while seeming all but inevitable given the film's success and Marvel Studios' commitment to its franchises, has now been outright confirmed as on the way.

The deal also includes Cretton developing new TV projects for both Disney+ and Hulu via its new Onyx Collective brand, which was formed to specifically curate projects from creators of color. Cretton's new production house Family Owned will focus on telling the stories of communities that are often overlooked by major pop culture productions.

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Ring," Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said in the announcement. "We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started."