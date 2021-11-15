Shang-Chi deleted scene reveals another character was meant to die

A deleted scene from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings reveals that another character was supposed to die in the movie's final battle.

The movie sees the title character (played by Simu Liu) confront his past when his estranged father (Tony Leung) recruits him and his sister (Meng'er Zhang) into a deadly mission and draws them back into his Ten Rings organization.

In the deleted scene, IGN reports that Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) reassures Shang-Chi's childhood friend Katy (Awkwafina) before the battle at Ta Lo. "I'm an amputee from Romania who shouldn't be here either," says Razor Fist. "But I've seen you drive and shoot better than most men in my army. Right now, the only thing that matters is stopping that monster."

In the final cut of the movie, Razor Fist survives the battle, but in this deleted scene he ends up sacrificing himself to save Katy from the Dweller-in-Darkness' minions. If this scene had been kept in the final version of the film, it would have had a knock-on effect on the rest of the movie's events – one of the post-credits scenes shows Razor Fist becoming the right hand of Shang-Chi's sister, Xialing, as she takes over the Ten Rings organization after the death of her father.