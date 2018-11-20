Save 50% on our favorite racing wheel for PS4 and Xbox One right now! It's $199

Holy guacamole, it looks like we've found a real gem of a deal for Black Friday. If you're looking for a racing wheel for your PS4 or Xbox One, this should be of interest. The Logitech G29 racing wheel, which is regarded by us - and most other gaming sites - as the best racing wheel you can buy is going for 50% less this Black Friday. Amazon is offering the Logitech G29 for $199, down from $399. If you're considering getting a new wheel for Forza Horizon 4 or GT Sport, depending on your preference, then this is the deal to grab. Sure, racing wheels are a luxury purchase, but if you're saving so much cash, this makes it well worth the price. It's one of the best Black Friday game deals we've seen.

What's so special about the Logitech G29? Well, it's been one of the best steering wheels for a few years, thanks to its classic design and excellent feature set. The wheel itself is very sturdy, and has some pleasing metal paddle shifters behind it, which are in just the right place when you need to change gear. On top of that, it has excellent force feedback, which is like rumble for steering wheels, so you can feel bumps in the road and different surfaces as you speed over them. There is good button placement on the wheel itself too, so you're not constantly looking down at the wheel whenever you need to access your options menus. Overall, it's a cracking product, and ranks high in our best PS4 steering wheels and best Xbox One steering wheels guides.

