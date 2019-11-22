Save 25% on video games like Red Dead Redemption 2 with Amazon UK's early Black Friday deals

It's the most wonderful time of the year, as Amazon's Black Friday deals are here. That means you can start to get some major savings on games you've been holding out for, with the first wave of discounts knocking down the price on gems such as Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3 on Switch, and Devil May Cry 5.

They're joined by plenty of more titles, which also includes Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battles, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and, er, Just Dance 2020 on Wii. As Amazon's Black Friday gaming deals have started today, we can also expect to see even more games start to tumble down in price over the next few weeks as we head towards Black Friday.



But for now, we're going to take you through some of the deals that Amazon have put up today we think are the best of the bunch.

Best Amazon Black Friday gaming deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 | £33.99 (Save £9)

Rockstar's massive sandbox is one of the generation's best games, and this deal comes with an exclusive steelbook.



The Division 2 | £15.49 (Save £8.50)

This version of the online shooter comes with exclusive cosmetic DLC for you to gear up in.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 | £11.99 (Save £13.00)

You'll get an in-game calling card and 2 hours of double XP with this version of Black Ops 4.

Devil May Cry 5 | £19.99 (Save £3.51)

Get 5 alternate colour costumes with this edition of Capcom's hack and slasher

The Witcher 3 (Nintendo Switch) | £34.99 (Save £9.83)

The Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3 also comes with every piece of DLC released for the RPG