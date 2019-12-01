Feel the force and save £20 on the Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Bundle

If you've ever wished you could immerse yourself into a certain galaxy far, far away like never before, then this Cyber Monday Star Wars deal is for you. Well then look no further than Lenovo’s Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR bundle, which packs in a Lenovo Mirage headset, a lightsaber controller and tracking beacon for one low Black Friday price. This bundle would normally set you back roughly £50, but it'sd going for only £29.97 at ebuyer right now.

So what does your hard-earned cash get you? Well, you’ll get all the accessories needed for completing your Jedi training as listed above, as well as access to the relevant app required for accurately mimicking the ways of the force. Once downloaded, the Mirage headset communicates with your phone to then let you enjoy a whole host of Star Wars themed modes centred around lightsaber battles, Holochess and more.

Whether you’re into the classic 70s trilogy or the more recent adventures of Rey, the Jedi Challenges AR Bundle features content from across all eras. So, don’t delay and become one with the force for this incredibly tempting early Cyber Monday deal. As Cyber Monday game deals go, this isn't a bad one, and a lot of it's allure will be in it being an original bit of tech offering a fun and cool way to jump into the world of Star Wars. Without having to build a spaceship.

