Redfall release date, trailer, and everything else we know

Redfall is a brand new co-op adventure coming to Xbox Series X and PC. Developer Arkane Studios is still gearing up to ship Deathloop, but that isn’t the only project under the team’s belt. As announced during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase , Arkane is also working on Redfall, an open-world co-op FPS. It simultaneously seems like the next evolution for the studio, while also feeling like something completely new.

This game sends players to the town of Redfall, which has been overrun by bloodsucking vampires. In Redfall, players will gather together in squads of up to four - or solo - to take down the deadly vampires by any means necessary.

The team behind the project is actually Arkane Austin, which works alongside the main Arkane team in Lyon, France, while Bethesda is onboard as publisher.

Redfall’s initial reveal didn’t give everything away, but there’s still a lot we know about the upcoming Arkane FPS. Here’s what we know about Redfall.

Redfall cinematic trailer

Redfall was revealed via a stylish cinematic trailer during Microsoft and Bethesda’s E3 2021 showcase. It unfortunately didn’t give us a look at its gameplay, but it did a great job at conveying tone, which seems to blend intriguing characters with a dark, yet beautiful world.

Its trailer clocks in at nearly five minutes long, so there’s plenty to gawk at for the time being.

As explained by Bethesda, "the quaint island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the island off from the outside world. Trapped with a handful of survivors against diabolical enemies threatening to bleed the town dry, choose your hero from a diverse roster, grouping up with others to create the perfect team of vampire slayers."

Redfall is gearing up to be launched in summer 2022 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. As with many games, it’s possible its release will get pushed back, especially since so many developers have been working from home.

Though assuming it does land next year, 2022 is slated to be a hefty year for games, especially for multiplayer offerings like this one. Let’s keep our fingers crossed it hits the targeted date.

Since it’s still a ways off, preorders aren’t live just yet, but they will likely open up once it gets closer to release. However, you can sign up for updates by joining Arkane Outsider , and doing so nets you a nifty digital artbook.

Redfall's emphasis on co-op is a departure for Arkane

Arkane has traditionally made a name for itself with superb single-player adventures that blend environmental storytelling with captivating gameplay design. And while both of those aspects will likely be present in Redfall, this project is unlike anything the studio has done before, particularly due to its emphasis on cooperative play.

Sure, you can play it solo, but it’s being designed with four-player co-op in mind, allowing you to choose from a diverse cast of vampire hunters. Each character will have their own abilities, weapons, and personalities, which could make for some entertaining experiences.

Bethesda has stated that Redfall will "blend single- and multiplayer options seamlessly," though it’s unknown if playing solo will put players at a disadvantage like in some games. Still, it’s proof that Arkane isn’t afraid to venture into unfamiliar territory.

Redfall's charismatic cast of characters

Arkane seems to be leaning into characters more so with Redfall than ever before. In it, you can choose from four vampire hunters who all look, act, and (hopefully) play distinctly. The four playable characters are Devinder Crousely, Layla Ellison, Jacob Boyer, and Remi de la Rosa.

Paranormal investigator, Devinder Crousely, is finally making a name for himself in Redfall now that he can put his inventions to good use. The stakes are particularly high for Crousely, as he wants to come out of Redfall alive to prove himself to the world.

Layla Ellison will likely be a blast to play as, especially with her mysterious telekinetic powers. How she got those powers is unknown but perhaps we’ll get to find out along the way.

Ex-military sharpshooter, Jacob Boyer, has what Bethesda refers to as "supernatural precision," allowing him to stalk his prey from the shadows. Boyer will probably be an ideal character for those who like long-range weapons.

Finally, Remi de la Rosa is a twofer, and comes with a "robot cohort." This character is a combat engineer who seems to be comfortable around the vampire infestation. Bethesda says she has a “brilliant mind” and hopefully we’ll get to see that in action.

Based on their descriptions, Redfall’s characters don’t seem to be your typical archetypes.

Redfall will keep the studio’s "signature gameplay"

Arkane has an impressive portfolio thanks to its focus on stellar gameplay design (among many other things). And although we haven’t quite seen what that will look like in action in Redfall, Bethesda is touting a killer gameplay experience in Arkane’s next adventure.

We don’t know much on this front, but we can say for certain Redfall will be a first-person shooter. In it, you’ll have different weapons and abilities at your disposal, and the ability to choose between various loadouts. We’re curious to see how this element ties in with the different characters available.

It also seems like there will be some form of melee action alongside the shooting mechanics, at least judging by the trailer.

In between the action, you’ll be able to explore the open world, gather and customize new gear, upgrade your characters’ abilities, and approach situations in a multitude of ways. As with other Arkane games, stealth will be an option in Redfall in addition to going loud (or as Bethesda calls it, a “bullets and stakes for everyone” approach).

The publisher also made mention of an ever-changing open world that focuses on player choice, though it’s unclear to what extent that will play a part. Many developers and publishers boast about having games that focus on player-choice that ultimately end up lacking in that category.

Redfall's vampires

The city of Redfall is infested with vampires, though they probably aren’t what you’d expect. The vampires in Redfall are a lot like the aggressive zombies that appear in games like Left 4 Dead and Dying Light.

"Redfall’s vampires aren’t your typical bloodsuckers," Bethesda says. "They were created after a scientific experiment went horribly wrong, and they’re continuing to evolve. After their transformation, some of them develop powerful abilities and become specialized vampires like the Angler."

There will also be other enemy types aside from the deadly Angler, but we’ll have to wait to see more from the game’s roster of enemies. One thing is clear -- vampires aren’t the only enemies we’ll be facing off against in Redfall, as "human cultists" will also stand in your way as you try to survive.

Redfall won’t be coming to PlayStation

One of the most notable things about Redfall (aside from its wonderfully varied cast) is the fact that it’s not coming to PlayStation. You read that correctly. Now that Microsoft owns Bethesda, many of its games including Starfield will be Xbox console exclusives. That includes Redfall.

While this may be a bummer to some, the nice thing is that it’ll launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one, allowing more people to play it. When Redfall launches next summer, it’ll be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

With that in mind, it’s also unlikely Redfall will come to Nintendo Switch, even though Microsoft and Nintendo have been known to play nice with one another in the past.

