Xbox Game Pass list: All games on Game Pass for Xbox and PC (February 2023)

There are hundreds of titles available in the full Xbox Game Pass games list. The subscription service from Microsoft Gaming gives you access to all of these for one monthly installment, meaning that you always have something to play – regardless of whether you're playing on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. When considering the full lineup of all Xbox Game Pass games, it's worth remembering that this spans four generations of Xbox console; whether you're looking for a classic or something that's been optimized for your new-gen hardware, Game Pass has a great selection. There are also exclusives available for you PC Game Pass players too, with plenty of adventure and strategy games available to make use of your mouse and keyboard.

Microsoft updates the full Xbox Game Pass library every month, with titles dropping in and out of the service with frequency. That's why this living list will not only track every game in Game Pass for Xbox and PC, but also flag the games that are leaving each month. It's worth remembering that new games from Xbox Game Studios – such as Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport – will be available through Xbox Game Pass on the day of their release, something which is factored into the Xbox Game Pass price . To see all the new games for 2023 that are coming to Game Pass, check out the full lineup of upcoming Xbox Series X games.

This list of every Xbox Game Pass game is extensive, and that means that curation is more important than ever before. That's why we went ahead and put together a list of the 25 best Game Pass games on the service – with our recommendations covering as many genres as we could manage. So be sure to check that out, or continue on reading to see what games are in Game Pass right now for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

New Xbox Game Pass games in February 2023

(Image credit: Mundfish)

Darkest Dungeon (added Feb 2, 2023)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Added Feb 7, 2023)

Atomic Heart (added Feb 21, 2023)

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in January 2023

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (leaving Jan 15, 2023)

Nobody Saves The World (leaving Jan 15, 2023)

Pupperazzi (leaving Jan 15, 2023)

The Anacrusis (leaving Jan 15, 2023)

We Happy Few (leaving Jan 15, 2023)

Windjammers 2 (leaving Jan 15, 2023)

Every game on Xbox Game Pass

(Image credit: Microsoft/343 Industries)

There are currently over 400 games available through the Xbox Game Pass service. The available titles on Xbox Game Pass run across four generations of Microsoft Gaming's history in the space, so you'll find some of the best original Xbox games and best Xbox 360 games here, as well as more recent titles for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This list of every Xbox Game Pass game also includes games available via EA Play, which can be accessed with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

All Xbox Game Pass games optimized for Xbox Series X

(Image credit: Playground Games)

There are over 150 Xbox Game Pass games optimized for Xbox Series X. These titles have been specifically engineered (or otherwise upgraded) to make use of the power of the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. If you're looking for something to take advantage of your new console, you'll want to consider downloading one of these Game Pass games optimized for Xbox Series X.

A Memoir Blue

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Amnesia: Rebirth

Among Us

ANVIL : Vault Breaker ( Game Preview )

) Aragami 2

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition

As Dusk Falls

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Origins

Back 4 Blood

Battlefield 2042

Before We Leave

Besiege Console ( Game Preview )

) Bugsnax

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Citizen Sleeper

Conan Exiles

Cricket 22

Crusader Kings 3

DC League of Super-Pets: Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Dead by Daylight

Death's Door

Deathloop

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Despot's Game

Dicey Dungeons

DIRT 5

Disney Dreamlight Valley

DJMAX Respect 5

DOOM Eternal

Dreamscaper

Edge of Eternity

Escape Academy

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Exo One

F1 2021

FAR: Changing Tides

Farming Simulator 22

FIFA 21

FIFA 22

Football Manager 2023 Console

For Honor

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

GRID Legends

Grounded

Gunfire Reborn

Gungrave G.O.R.E

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor 2

Hi-Fi Rush

High On Life

HITMAN Trilogy

Human Fall Flat

Immortality

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Infernax

Insurgency: Sandstorm

It Takes Two

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Lawn Mowing Simulator

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Let's Build a Zoo

Life is Strange: True Colors

Loot River

Madden NFL 21

Madden NFL 22

Maneater

Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Matchpoint-Tennis Championships

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medieval Dynasty

Metal: Hellsinger

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Minecraft Dungeons

MLB The Show 22

Monster Train

Moonglow Bay

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition

MotoGP 22

My Friend Peppa Pig

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

NHL 22

No Man's Sky

Norco

Omori

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outriders

Paradise Killer

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix

Persona 5 Royal

Phoenix Point

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

PowerWash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Quake

Recompile

Research and Destroy

Return to Monkey Island

Road 96

Rubber Bandits

Scorn

Sea of Thieves

Serious Sam 4

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun: Dragonfall

Shadowrun: Hong Kong

Shredders

Slime Rancher 2

Sniper Elite 5

SnowRunner

Soccer Story

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Somerville

Spelunky 2

SpiderHeck

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Squadrons

State of Decay 2

Stellaris

Superliminal

Surgeon Simulator 2

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Ascent

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

The Gunk

The Legend of Tianding

The Riftbreaker

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Tinykin

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Townscaper

Train Sim World 3: Standard Edition

Trek to Yomi

TUNIC

Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview)

Two Point Campus

Vampire Survivors

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

You Suck at Parking

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Every game on PC Game Pass

There are over 400 games available for PC Game Pass. While there is a lot of crossover between what is available on the Xbox and PC Game Pass lists, there are some subtle differences – such as the addition of games like Age of Empires, or even one of the best PS5 games in the form of Death Stranding. This list of every game on PC Game Pass also includes titles available on EA Play on Windows PC, which is available to PC Game Pass subscribers at no extra cost.

(Image credit: Microsoft)