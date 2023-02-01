Xbox Game Pass list: All games on Game Pass for Xbox and PC (February 2023)

There are hundreds of titles available in the full Xbox Game Pass games list. The subscription service from Microsoft Gaming gives you access to all of these for one monthly installment, meaning that you always have something to play – regardless of whether you're playing on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. When considering the full lineup of all Xbox Game Pass games, it's worth remembering that this spans four generations of Xbox console; whether you're looking for a classic or something that's been optimized for your new-gen hardware, Game Pass has a great selection. There are also exclusives available for you PC Game Pass players too, with plenty of adventure and strategy games available to make use of your mouse and keyboard.
Microsoft updates the full Xbox Game Pass library every month, with titles dropping in and out of the service with frequency. That's why this living list will not only track every game in Game Pass for Xbox and PC, but also flag the games that are leaving each month. It's worth remembering that new games from Xbox Game Studios – such as Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport – will be available through Xbox Game Pass on the day of their release, something which is factored into the Xbox Game Pass price. To see all the new games for 2023 that are coming to Game Pass, check out the full lineup of upcoming Xbox Series X games.
This list of every Xbox Game Pass game is extensive, and that means that curation is more important than ever before. That's why we went ahead and put together a list of the 25 best Game Pass games on the service – with our recommendations covering as many genres as we could manage. So be sure to check that out, or continue on reading to see what games are in Game Pass right now for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.
New Xbox Game Pass games in February 2023
- Darkest Dungeon (added Feb 2, 2023)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Added Feb 7, 2023)
- Atomic Heart (added Feb 21, 2023)
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in January 2023
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (leaving Jan 15, 2023)
- Nobody Saves The World (leaving Jan 15, 2023)
- Pupperazzi (leaving Jan 15, 2023)
- The Anacrusis (leaving Jan 15, 2023)
- We Happy Few (leaving Jan 15, 2023)
- Windjammers 2 (leaving Jan 15, 2023)
Every game on Xbox Game Pass
There are currently over 400 games available through the Xbox Game Pass service. The available titles on Xbox Game Pass run across four generations of Microsoft Gaming's history in the space, so you'll find some of the best original Xbox games and best Xbox 360 games here, as well as more recent titles for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This list of every Xbox Game Pass game also includes games available via EA Play, which can be accessed with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
- 7 Days to Die
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- A Way Out (EA PLAY)
- Alice: Madness Returns (EA PLAY)
- Alien: Isolation
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Among Us
- Anthem (EA PLAY)
- ANVIL : Vault Breaker (Game Preview)
- Aragami 2
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Astroneer
- Back 4 Blood
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts 'n' Bolts
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1 (EA PLAY)
- Battlefield 1943 (EA PLAY)
- Battlefield 2042 (EA PLAY)
- Battlefield 3 (EA PLAY)
- Battlefield 4 (EA PLAY)
- Battlefield 5 (EA PLAY)
- Battlefield Hardline (EA PLAY)
- Battlefield: Bad Company (EA PLAY)
- Battlefield Bad Company 2 (EA PLAY)
- Battletoads
- Beacon Pines
- Before We Leave
- Bejeweled 2 (EA PLAY)
- Bejeweled 3 (EA PLAY)
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Besiege Console (Game Preview)
- Black Desert
- Black (EA PLAY)
- Bleeding Edge
- BLiNX: The Time Sweeper
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Brütal Legend
- Bugsnax
- Burnout Paradise Remastered (EA PLAY)
- Chained Echoes
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- Clustertruck
- Coffee Talk
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Cooking Simulator
- Costume Quest
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- CrossfireX: Operation Catalyst
- Crown Trick
- Crusader Kings 3
- Crysis 2 (EA PLAY)
- Crysis 3 (EA PLAY)
- Crysis (EA PLAY)
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Dante's Inferno (EA PLAY)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DayZ
- DC League of Super-Pets: Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space (EA PLAY)
- Dead Space 2 (EA PLAY)
- Dead Space 3 (EA PLAY)
- Dead Space Ignition (EA PLAY)
- Death's Door
- Deathloop
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Despot's Game
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- DIRT 5 (EA PLAY)
- DiRT Rally 2 (EA PLAY)
- Disc Room
- Dishonored
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMAX RESPECT 5
- Donut County
- DOOM
- DOOM 2
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM Eternal
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dreamscaper
- EA Sports UFC 3 (EA PLAY)
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Eville
- Exo One
- F1 2020 (EA PLAY)
- F1 2021 (EA PLAY)
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable 2
- Fable 3
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 5
- FAR: Changing Tides
- Farming Simulator 22
- Fe (EA PLAY)
- Feeding Frenzy 2 (EA PLAY)
- Feeding Frenzy (EA PLAY)
- FIFA 21 (EA PLAY)
- FIFA 22 (EA PLAY)
- Fight Night Champion (EA PLAY)
- Floppy Knights
- Football Manager 2023
- For Honor
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost Song
- Goat Simulator
- Golf With Your Friends
- GRID
- GRID Legends
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded
- Gunfire Reborn
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Wars
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Heavy Weapon (EA PLAY)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- High On Life
- Hitman Trilogy
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infernax
- Injustice 2
- Inside
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two (EA PLAY)
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kameo
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Kill It With Fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Kraken Academy!!
- LAPIN (Game Preview)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Let's Build a Zoo
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Final Fantasy 13: Lighting Returns
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River
- Lost in Random (EA PLAY)
- Madden NFL 21 (EA PLAY)
- Madden NFL 22 (EA PLAY)
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Matchpoint-Tennis Championships
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor Airborne
- Medieval Dynasty
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror's Edge (EA PLAY)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst (EA PLAY)
- MLB The Show 22
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Moonscars
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- MotoGP22
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time At Portia
- Naraka Bladepoint
- NBA Live 19 (EA PLAY)
- Need for Speed Rivals (EA PLAY)
- Need for Speed (EA PLAY)
- Need for Speed Heat (EA PLAY)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit (EA PLAY)
- Need for Speed Payback (EA PLAY)
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- NHL 21 EA PLAY
- NHL 22 EA PLAY
- NHL 94 Rewind EA PLAY
- Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- No Man's Sky
- Norco
- Nuclear Throne
- Oblivion
- Octopath Traveler
- Olija
- Omori
- Opus: Echo of Starsong
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Paradise Killer
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
- Payday 2
- Peggle 2 (EA PLAY)
- Peggle (EA PLAY)
- Pentiment
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Persona 5 Royal
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 3 Portable
- Phantom Abyss (Game Preview)
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity
- Plants vs. Zombies (EA PLAY)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare (EA PLAY)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (EA PLAY)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 (EA PLAY)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Prodeus
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Quake
- Quantum Break
- RAGE
- RAGE 2
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
- Rare Replay
- Recompile
- ReCore
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Monkey Island
- Road 96
- Rocket Arena EA PLAY
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- Scorn
- ScreamRide
- Sea of Solitude (EA PLAY)
- Sea of Thieves
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong
- Shredders
- Signalis
- Skate 3 (EA PLAY)
- Skate (EA PLAY)
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher 2
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Soccer Story
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- SOMA
- Somerville
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- SpiderHeck
- SSX (EA PLAY)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA PLAY)
- Star Wars Battlefront (EA PLAY)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA PLAY)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (EA PLAY)
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay
- State of Decay 2
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3 EA PLAY
- Superliminal
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Tell Me Why
- Telling Lies
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Ascent
- The Bard's Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard's Tale 4: Director's Cut
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Gunk
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Long Dark
- The Outer Worlds
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4 (EA PLAY)
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: Season 2
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall 2 (EA PLAY)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 3: Standard Edition
- Trek to Yomi
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- UFC 4
- Umurangi Generation
- Undertale
- Unpacking
- Unravel (EA PLAY)
- Unravel 2 (EA PLAY)
- Unsouled
- Vampire Survivors
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2
- Wasteland 3
- Watch Dogs 2
- Weird West
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Worms W.M.D
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parking
- Young Souls
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zuma (EA PLAY)
- Zuma's Revenge! (EA PLAY)
All Xbox Game Pass games optimized for Xbox Series X
There are over 150 Xbox Game Pass games optimized for Xbox Series X. These titles have been specifically engineered (or otherwise upgraded) to make use of the power of the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. If you're looking for something to take advantage of your new console, you'll want to consider downloading one of these Game Pass games optimized for Xbox Series X.
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Among Us
- ANVIL : Vault Breaker (Game Preview)
- Aragami 2
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Back 4 Blood
- Battlefield 2042
- Before We Leave
- Besiege Console (Game Preview)
- Bugsnax
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Citizen Sleeper
- Conan Exiles
- Cricket 22
- Crusader Kings 3
- DC League of Super-Pets: Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead by Daylight
- Death's Door
- Deathloop
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Despot's Game
- Dicey Dungeons
- DIRT 5
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- DJMAX Respect 5
- DOOM Eternal
- Dreamscaper
- Edge of Eternity
- Escape Academy
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Exo One
- F1 2021
- FAR: Changing Tides
- Farming Simulator 22
- FIFA 21
- FIFA 22
- Football Manager 2023 Console
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- GRID Legends
- Grounded
- Gunfire Reborn
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- High On Life
- HITMAN Trilogy
- Human Fall Flat
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infernax
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Let's Build a Zoo
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Loot River
- Madden NFL 21
- Madden NFL 22
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Matchpoint-Tennis Championships
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medieval Dynasty
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Minecraft Dungeons
- MLB The Show 22
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- MotoGP 22
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
- NHL 22
- No Man's Sky
- Norco
- Omori
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outriders
- Paradise Killer
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phoenix Point
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- PowerWash Simulator
- Psychonauts 2
- Quake
- Recompile
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Monkey Island
- Road 96
- Rubber Bandits
- Scorn
- Sea of Thieves
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong
- Shredders
- Slime Rancher 2
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Soccer Story
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Somerville
- Spelunky 2
- SpiderHeck
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- State of Decay 2
- Stellaris
- Superliminal
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Ascent
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
- The Gunk
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Riftbreaker
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper
- Train Sim World 3: Standard Edition
- Trek to Yomi
- TUNIC
- Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview)
- Two Point Campus
- Vampire Survivors
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parking
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Every game on PC Game Pass
There are over 400 games available for PC Game Pass. While there is a lot of crossover between what is available on the Xbox and PC Game Pass lists, there are some subtle differences – such as the addition of games like Age of Empires, or even one of the best PS5 games in the form of Death Stranding. This list of every game on PC Game Pass also includes titles available on EA Play on Windows PC, which is available to PC Game Pass subscribers at no extra cost.
- 7 Days to Die (Game Preview)
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- A Way Out
- Age of Empires
- Age of Empires 2
- Age of Empires 3
- Age of Empires 4
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien: Isolation
- Amazing Cultivation Simulator
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Among Us
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Anthem
- ANVIL : Vault Breaker (Game Preview)
- Aragami 2
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Arx Fatalis
- As Dusk Falls
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Astroneer
- Back 4 Blood
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 5
- Battlefield 2042
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battletech
- Battletoads
- Beacon Pines
- Before We Leave
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Besiege (Game Preview)
- Bleeding Edge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Bugsnax
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Chained Echoes
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- Clustertruck
- Coffee Talk
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
- Commandos 3
- Conan Exiles
- Cooking Simulator
- Coral Island (Game Preview)
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 22
- Crown Trick
- Crusader Kings 3
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DC League of Super-Pets: Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Death Stranding
- Death's Door
- Deathloop
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Despot's Game
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- Dirt 5
- Disc Room
- Dishonored
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMAX Respect 5
- Donut County
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM 2
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dreamscaper
- Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview)
- Dungeon Keeper
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- Dyson Sphere Program (Game Preview)
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Europa Universalis 4
- Everspace 2 (Game Preview)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Eville
- Exapunks
- Exo One
- Expeditions: Rome
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout Tactics
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 5
- FAR: Changing Tides
- Farming Simulator 22
- Fe
- FIFA 21
- FIFA 22
- Floppy Knights
- Football Manager 2023
- For Honor
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
- Frostpunk
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Galactic Civilizations 3
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost Song
- Ghostlore (Game Preview)
- Goat Simulator
- Golf With Your Friends
- GRID Legends
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded
- Gunfire Reborn
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo 2: Anniversary
- Halo 3
- Halo 3: ODST
- Halo: Reach
- Halo 4
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Hearts of Iron 4
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Her Story
- Hi-Fi Rush
- High On Life
- HITMAN Trilogy
- Hollow Knight
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Humankind
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infernax
- Injustice 2
- Inside
- It Takes Two
- Jade Empire
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Kill It With Fire
- Killer Instinct
- Kraken Academy!!
- LAPIN (Game Preview)
- Last Call BBS
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- League of Legends
- Legends of Runeterra
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Let's Build a Zoo
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River
- Lost in Random
- Madden NFL 21
- Madden NFL 22
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Matchpoint-Tennis Championships
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor Airborne
- Medal of Honor Allied Assault
- Medieval Dynasty
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition
- Mirror's Edge
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Moonscars
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- MotoGP22
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time At Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Heat
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit
- Need for Speed Most Wanted
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- No Man's Sky
- Norco
- Nuclear Throne
- Octopath Traveler
- Offworld Trading Company
- Olija
- Omori
- Opus Magnum
- OPUS: Echo of Starsong
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Overwhelm
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Panzer Corps 2
- Paradise Killer
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
- Peggle
- Peggle Nights
- Pentiment
- Persona 5 Royal
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 3 Portable
- Phantom Abyss (Game Preview)
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Populous
- Populous 2: Trials of the Olympian Gods
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Prodeus
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Quake
- Quake 2
- Quake 3 Arena
- Quake 4
- RAGE 2
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
- Recompile
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Return to Monkey Island
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- Road 96
- Roboquest (Game Preview)
- Rocket Arena
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Scorn
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves
- Serious Sam 4
- Shenzhen I/O
- Shredders
- SIGNALIS
- SimCity 2000
- SimCity 4
- SimCity:
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher 2
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Soccer Story
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Soma
- Somerville
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- SpiderHeck
- Spore
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Starbound
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2
- Stellaris
- Stranded Deep
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teamfight Tactics
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
- Telling Lies
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Ascent
- The Bard's Tale ARPG
- The Bard's Tale 4: Director's Cut
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Gunk
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Long Dark
- The Outer Worlds
- The Riftbreaker
- The Saboteur
- The Sims 3
- The Sims 4
- The Walking Dead: Season 1
- The Walking Dead: Season 2
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 3
- Trek to Yomi
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- Umurangi Generation
- Undertale
- Unpacking
- Unravel
- Unravel 2
- Unsouled
- Valheim (Game Preview)
- Valorant
- Vampire Survivors
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- Weird West
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Wolfenstein 2: Standard Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Worms W.M.D
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parking
- Young Souls
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon