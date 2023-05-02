Is Redfall free to play?

Is Redfall free to play? The short answer to that question is no, Redfall is not free to play. But the long version is basically how you feel about the idea of games included as part of Game Pass being called "free".  

Arkane's latest title dropped on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on May 2, and like most first-party Microsoft titles, it is a Day One release on Game Pass. What that means is if you are a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass, you will get access to Redfall as part of your subscription. That's not a limited trial or anything like that, it's the full game playable from start to finish. 

Otherwise, Redfall is a full-priced release with the RRP sitting at $69.99/£69.99. However, we are already seeing some discounts on those prices. 

If you haven't subscribed to Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass yet, there are some excellent titles to get involved with - including the majority of our picks for the best Xbox Series X games - as part of the subscription. 

Currently, there are two ways to get involved with Game Pass. There's the singular Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass, which is $9.99 / £7.99 per month, or there's the combo of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that gets you access across PC and console, which is $14.99 / £10.99 per month, but you'll also find three-month memberships available for $41.99 / £32.99.

Our Redfall review is here and Arkane's first multiplayer game isn't quite what we hoped for.

