"Marathon will not be a 'full-priced' title": Bungie calms fans' fears around new the extraction shooter's price in a world of $70 and $80 games
It's one PvP shooter, what could it cost? $10?
We are very close to living in a world where, instead of diamonds, or gold necklaces, or calf leather handbags, people purchase each other the newest $70 or $80 multiplayer title as romantic consolation gifts. Bungie, which will soon release the promising new extraction shooter Marathon, isn't helping by being so secretive about the game's as-of-yet undisclosed price tag.
"Marathon will be a premium title," Bungie writes in a Twitter post. "Marathon will not be a 'full-priced' title."
The admission is as murky as a puddle. While Bungie's use of "premium" here refers to what we recognize in our Marathon hands-on preview to be the PvP game's stunning, intergalactic style and oiled-up, smooth controls, I'm a little paranoid that it also means Marathon will be $8 million.
Or, really, more like $50 or so. A "full-priced title," as Bungie says, could now refer to anything from the new, industry-standard $70 price tag, to Nintendo's more ambitious $80 cost for Mario Kart World, or its downright hubristic $90 Switch 2 copy of Breath of the Wild.
In the realm of paid extraction shooters like Marathon, the fire is tempered a bit as red-hot Helldivers 2 costs $40 and Hunt: Showdown 1896 costs $30 – though many other popular titles like Delta Force are free-to-play, as Marathon skeptics have noted.
"Not being free to play will hurt it big time," quips a popular reply to Bungie's post on Twitter.
"If it wasn't bad news you'd announce it now," says another. Marathon will launch September 23 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, so it's only a matter of time before we find out.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Marathon feels like a good extraction shooter, but it's not free-to-play, and I hope Sony and Bungie don't price it into an early grave.
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.