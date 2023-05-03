Redfall Underboss Skulls: What they are and where to get them

By Sam Loveridge
published

Collect all the Underboss Skulls in Redfall you can

Redfall Underboss Skulls
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Redfall Underboss Skulls are one of the stranger currencies in Arkane's latest title, but do feel appropriate to its vampiric theme. These undead heads are essentially keys to opening specific doors to fight the Vampire Gods placing on random altars you'll find scattered throughout Redfall. These can earn you additional Redfall outfit items like hats and backpacks too. So here's how to get Underboss Skulls in Redfall.

How to get Redfall Underboss skulls

Redfall Underboss Skulls

(Image credit: Bethesda)

There is one Underboss Skull to be found per district. They're linked to finding Safe Houses, which can be done simply by exploring each district and will probably see you learning how to clear red mist in Redfall as you go. Once you've unlocked them, each one provides two Safehouse Missions. The first is more of a quest or challenge and then once you've ticked that off, you can take on The Vampire Underboss. 

These are slightly higher-difficulty vampires that are named bosses. The mission will guide you to them, and then it's just a case of taking them down. Defeating them will cause the Underboss Skull to appear on the ground atop a pile of "Vampire Remains". Collect this and then you can use it to open doors or collect loot. 

Some doors will require three Underboss Skulls to open so start stocking up as soon as you can! Once you've opened the Safe House though, you can do these Vampire Underboss missions whenever you're ready - as long as you've completed the initial Safehouse Mission first.

Our Redfall review is here and Arkane's first multiplayer game isn't quite what we hoped for.

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Global Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.

See comments