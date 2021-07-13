Red Dead Online Crimes and Opportunities - how to find Capitale and the three Jewels of the West

Red Dead Online Crimes and Opportunities have arrived as part of the Blood Money update, which means it's time to take a meeting with Guido Martelli and find out how you can help his criminal operations. Unlike some of the other employment strands available in Red Dead Online, there is no initial investment required to open the gateway into this seedy underworld of organised criminality, meaning all players can jump in straight away.

Convene with Martelli and he'll soon have you on the trail of his missing Capitale, which are bonds exchanged for clandestine activities that have subsequently fallen into the hands of lowlifes, thus significantly decreasing their value. If you're ready to start recovering Capitale by any means necessary, then here's everything you need to know about Red Dead Online Crimes and Opportunities.

What are Red Dead Online Crimes and Opportunities

Red Dead Online Crimes are the activities you undertake to begin recovering Capitale for Martelli, and can take a wide variety of forms from simple holdups to multiple stage heists called Crime Contracts. Be prepared to carry out debt collections, daring robberies, kidnappings, and more to achieve your ends, remembering that you can carry them out on your own or with your posse.

Red Dead Online Opportunities, on the other hand, will only become available once you've acquired enough Capitale for Martelli. These involve dealing with senators who are interfering with criminal operations, and there are various approaches available for Opportunities that will be revealed as you scout the area and overhear conversations. Ultimately, each of these Opportunities will allow you to return one of the three Jewels of the West to Martelli, with the first being available from July 13 and the other two unlocking at later dates.

How to start Red Dead Online Crimes and Opportunities

Initially you'll be introduced to Red Dead Online Crimes and Opportunities when you receive a letter from Martelli, which you can read by opening your satchel then going through the Documents tab, Letters, then selecting Letter from "M". In it he says he'll meet you – and only you – under the pagoda by the Theater Raleur in Saint Denis, so head to the location marked Blood Money with a $ icon in Saint Denis on your map to get things started.

After this introduction, Red Dead Online Crimes and Opportunities will be available from the following shady contacts:

Anthony Foreman - Radley's House, Rhodes or Doyle's Tavern, Saint Denis

- Radley's House, Rhodes or Doyle's Tavern, Saint Denis James Langton - Hennigan's Stead or Lake Don Julio cabin, New Austin

- Hennigan's Stead or Lake Don Julio cabin, New Austin Joe - Osman Grove, New Hanover

- Osman Grove, New Hanover Sean Macguire - Great Plains or Tall Trees

You can identify these associates by their $ icons on the map, but if you've not dealt with them before they may make you prove yourself before they'll hand out any jobs. Once you have trust, converse with them to get the lowdown on the latest activities available then get out there and complete their dirty work. Remember that you won't be able to get Opportunities from them until you've collected enough Capitale through Crimes or other means – the initial Covington Emerald Opportunity costs 15 Capitale on Standard difficulty, 20 on Hard, or 25 on Ruthless, with higher difficulties providing greater rewards.

How to collect Capitale from Red Dead Online Crimes and Opportunities

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Obtaining Capitale is the main objective of the Red Dead Online Crimes and Opportunities you complete, so be on the watch for it at every chance you get. In addition to the reward of cash and gold nuggets received for carrying out your tasks, keep an eye out for secret stashes and make sure you search the bodies of your downed enemies so you don't miss any of those lucrative papers.

While exploring in Free Roam you should also pay attention to clues leading you to exposed Camps or unsecured Homesteads, as they can be raided to add extra Capitale to your growing stockpile. You can also buy Capitale from some vendors, such as the Fence in Saint Denis, in exchange for gold bars as a direct purchase, or part of the Hired Gun Kit that delivers them to your lockbox.

