Pokemon Go Thundurus counters - weaknesses, movesets, and how to beat it

Pokemon Go Thundurus counters are the flavour of the week right now as the legendary is the third of the Forces of Nature coming into raids. At the time of writing, the incarnate forme is in raids, but the therian forme of Thundurus will be following it up immediately afterwards, which has the same counters in Pokemon Go because they're the same type. So if you're taking on some Thundurus raids, here are the best Pokemon Go Thundurus counters, along with its weaknesses and movesets.

Pokemon Go Thundurus counters

Thundurus Key Info Type: Electric/Flying

Weaknesses: Ice/Rock

Resistances: Flying/Steel/Fighting/Grass/Bug

Boosted Weather: Windy/Rainy

100% IVs (Incarnate): 1911 (L20) / 2389 (L25)

When it comes to Thundurus counters, it's essentially Zapdos in disguise. Both Thundurus and Zapdos are Flying/Electric-type legendaries and the result is that Rock and Ice-type Pokemon dominate the counters. It's a trickier fight than Tornadus though, which is a sole Flying-type, so you'll want to enlist the help of three or four trainers at a minimum to take Thundurus down. Here are the best Thundurus counters in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow Weather Ball Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Terrakion Smack Down Rock Slide Tyranitar Smack Down Stone Edge Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Mewtwo Confusion Ice Beam Landorus Rock Throw Rock Slide Gigalith Smack Down Rock Slide Jynx Frost Breath Avalanche Aerodactyl Rock Throw Rock Slide Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge

Pokemon Go Thundurus moveset

Fast Moves Charged Moves Thunder Shock Thunder Astonish Thunder Punch Crunch Brick Break

Four different types feature in the possible Thundurus movesets, but you don't have to worry about any of them causing you too many troubles if you use the above counters. Three of its moves are, as you'd expect, Electric-type, which are worth noting if you're using Landorus or Aerodactyl to counter it, but otherwise you should be golden. In terms of the best moveset for Thundurus when you catch it, Thunder Shock and Thunder take the prize – as long as you're not fighting something resistant to Electric.

How to catch a shiny Thundurus

All legendaries with a shiny form in Pokemon Go have a 5% chance to be shiny after a raid. This is considerably higher than the standard wild Pokemon shiny rate, because it means that on average, 1 in 20 post-raid legendary encounters will be shiny. If you do find a shiny Thundurus, use a Pinap Berry because it will have a 100% catch rate.

