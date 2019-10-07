Pokemon Go Raids Boss List October 2019: Current raid bosses in Pokemon Go

Once again, the Pokemon Go raids are featuring a new set of bosses, as Mewtwo has made a return as the ex-raid right now. There's plenty of other Pokemon Go raid bosses to take out across all five levels, and we've got all of them listed for you here. Whether you're a newbie to Pokemon Go or you've completed hundreds of Pokemon Go raids already, this list is for you.

This Pokemon Go raids boss list has all of the current raid bosses in Pokemon Go, from the easy level one raids to the toughest ex-raids. Pokemon Go has been around since the summer of 2016 and while raids weren't available right away, they've been in the game for a while now so most players have experience partaking in the odd raid or two.

(Image credit: Niantic)

If you haven't done any Pokemon Go raids yet and you're not even sure what they are, fear not. Raid bosses in Pokemon Go are essentially oversized regular Pokemon that you can team up with friends to take down. Some of them are easy to defeat, but for others, you'll need to bring along a group of pals to even stand a chance.

Pokemon Go raid bosses can be the only way to obtain certain Pokemon in Pokemon Go, so even if you don't partake in them frequently, it's useful to know how they work if the opportunity arises.

How to do a Pokemon Go raid

Pokemon Go raids are found exclusively at gyms, which are the much taller Pokestops you'll see in towns and cities. No matter which team has control of a gym, anyone can partake in a raid when it appears, indicated by a coloured egg on top. This will be accompanied by a timer, counting down from one hour, so Pokemon Go communities have enough preparation time to get players together to take it down.

Tapping on the egg icon in the corner, while looking at the gym, will reveal how difficult it is. The amount of monster faces above the egg represents the level of the gym, as does the colour. Level one and two raids will always be pink, level three and four raids are yellow, while level five raids are purple with white stripes.

To do the Pokemon Go raid, you simply have to be at the respective gym within the 45 minutes after the egg hatches. As long as you have a Raid Pass - which is given out for free once per day at your first Gym PokeStop spin of the day - you can have a shot at taking down the raid boss. If you want to do more than one raid per day, you can pick up Premium Raid Passes from the in-game store for 100 coins apiece.

Pokemon Go Raid tips

(Image credit: Getty Images / Portland Press Herald)

If you see a level five raid but you don't have at least a few other players to tackle it with, forget it. Solo players can stick to level one and two raids reliably, as these raid bosses will rarely put up much of a fight. They have low health and as long as you've surpassed around level 20, you'll be able to defeat them with ease by yourself.

Level three raids are where things start to get tricky, and if you're playing solo you'll need to consider preparing some counters to the Pokemon raid boss you'll be fighting. If there's a few of you fighting together though, then you shouldn't have much of an issue, especially if you've all reached level 30 or higher.

For the level four and five raids, you need to enlist the help of a few buddies. These raids can range from 20,000 boss CP to 50,000, and you will not be able to complete them solo. This is where you'll be able to catch legendary Pokemon and other exclusives, depending on which Pokemon are in the current raid pool which is covered below.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokemon Go raid boss list for August 2019

The Pokemon available in raids regularly change, though there's no set date for the shift. The next change is expected to come when Rayquaza leaves on September 2. Here are the all of the current Pokemon Go raid bosses in August 2019:

Pokemon Go raid bosses (level one) - October 2019

Drifloon (Ghost/Flying)

(Ghost/Flying) Klink (Steel)

(Steel) Patrat (Normal)

(Normal) Shinx (Electric)

Pokemon Go raid bosses (level two) - October 2019

Alolan Exeggutor (Grass/Dragon)

(Grass/Dragon) Mawile (Steel/Fairy)

(Steel/Fairy) Misdreavus (Ghost)

(Ghost) Sableye (Dark/Ghost)

(Dark/Ghost) Sneasel (Dark/Ice)

Pokemon Go raid bosses (level three) - October 2019

Alolan Raichu (Electric/Psychic)

(Electric/Psychic) Gengar (Ghost/Poison)

(Ghost/Poison) Granbull (Fairy)

(Fairy) Machamp (Fighting)

(Fighting) Piloswine (Ice/Ground)

Pokemon Go raid bosses (level four) - October 2019

Absol (Dark)

(Dark) Alolan Marowak (Fire/Ghost)

(Fire/Ghost) Dragonite (Dragon/Flying)

(Dragon/Flying) Houndoom (Dark/Fire)

(Dark/Fire) Togetic (Fairy/Flying)

Pokemon Go raid bosses (level five) - October 2019

Giratina Altered Forme (Ghost/Flying)

Pokemon Go Ex-Raid Boss October 2019 - Mewtwo

(Image credit: Niantic)

If you've been playing Pokemon Go for a while, you may have also stumbled upon an Ex-Raid, or even obtained an Ex-Raid Pass for yourself. These are exclusive raids which only happen at a designated time each week, and they are your only shot at catching Mewtwo.

To obtain an Ex-Raid Pass, you need to be invited. This is essentially random, though there are ways you can increase your chances. Firstly, you need to make sure you're taking part in normal raids at Ex-Raid eligible gyms. You'll know if a gym is Ex-Raid eligible because a small icon will appear in the top right-hand corner. If you're struggling to find one, they tend to only be found in parks or as sponsored gyms.

You can also have a better chance at an Ex-Raid Pass if you have a gold gym badge at the respective gym, which can be earned by simply battling in the gym frequently. You can check all of your gym badges by navigating to your profile, then scrolling down to the list above your medals. Sort them by points and voila! Any gold gym badges you have will be at the top.

It's rumoured that having players on your friends list that have received Ex-Raid invites will increase your chances, though it's not been confirmed by Niantic (the developers of Pokemon Go).

Pokemon Go Mewtwo Ex-Raid counters - October 2019

(Image credit: Niantic)

Mewtwo is back, after being away from the game for some time, and you can now catch it shiny!

When you're taking down a Mewtwo that knows anything except Focus Blast, you're going to want a few Tyranitars, preferably with Bite & Crunch. Accompany them with a Weavile or two that knows Snarl & Foul Play, alongside a Hydreigon with Bite & Dark Pulse.

If the Mewtwo knows anything except Shadow Ball, instead go for a Giratina Origin Forme with Shadow Claw & Shadow Ball, and perhaps some Mewtwos with Confusion & Shadow Ball – if you've already got a Mewtwo in your ranks. You can back these up with Absol and Scizor that know Snarl & Dark Pulse and Fury Cutter & X-Scissor respectively.

How to catch a raid boss in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

When you've finally defeated the raid boss and completed the raid, you'll be thrown into the familiar catching screen like with any other wild Pokemon. The only difference is that you can't use your Ultra Balls to increase your chances; you're limited to a number of Premier Balls, which is determined by how prominent your team (Valor/Mystic/Instinct) was during the raid.

The main trick to catching raid bosses is to use Golden Razz Berries, since these significantly decrease the chance of the Pokemon escaping when it's in the Premier Ball. Since the movement of raid bosses can often be erratic, you may be tempted to use Nanab Berries, but this isn't advised because the Pokemon will likely just escape when you get it in the ball.

You need to try and time your throw of the ball to land as soon as the raid boss finishes the dodge animation. Practice doing this on some other Pokemon before your raid, because the attack animation for every Pokemon in the game always lasts for two seconds exactly. The capture ring is also guaranteed to re-appear for at least 0.6 seconds, so as long as you can time your throws to land in that window then the raid boss can't bat them away.

When you're competent at landing these throws, start adding curve to your throws for an increased catch chance. Combined with the benefits of a Nice/Great/Excellent throw, you'll assemble a roster of strong legendary Pokemon in no time.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Community Day | Pokemon Go field research | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go regional Pokemon | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Legendaries | Pokemon Go Evolution Items | Pokemon Go Pokedex