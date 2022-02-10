Pokemon Go Hoppip Community Day start time, how to catch a Shiny and More

The Pokemon Go Hoppip Community Day will spotlight a Johto Pokemon ahead of the upcoming Johto Tour event in late February. Hoppip, the Grass and Flying-type from Gen 2, will be the spotlight Pokemon in February’s Community Day event giving Pokemon Go trainers access to this Pokemon and its Shiny variations. Not only that, but trainers can power up their Jumpluff with an exclusive move that may make them consider using the Pokemon on their teams.

There’s quite a bit to go over so we’ve got you covered with this essential Hoppip Community Day guide.

Hoppip Community Day Start Time

February’s Community Day event featuring Hoppip will begin Saturday, February 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

How to Catch Shiny Hoppip in Pokemon Go

If you boot up Pokemon Go during the six-hour event window, you’ll notice Hoppip will spawn more frequently than usual.

This is the benefit of Community Days, giving trainers an opportunity to catch as many of the spotlight Pokemon as possible as well as its Shiny. But how do you catch a Shiny Hoppip in Pokemon Go?

Well, Community Days make it so much easier. According to the Pokemon Go community site, The Silph Road the Shiny odds increase during Community Days. While the standard odds are 1 in 500 to encounter a Shiny that’s in Pokemon Go, events like Community Days boost the odds to 1 in 25. It’s very simple, actually to find a Shiny Hoppip during this weekend’s Community Day as long as you put the time into it.

Of course, trainers who don’t want to go outside during the event can use an Incense to attract the Pokemon to them. Trainers can also travel near PokeStops and Gyms to see a natural cluster of Hoppip.

To identify a Shiny Hoppip, trainers will see a different coloration in the Gen 2 Pokemon. Normal Hoppip is pink in color, but its Shiny is a bright green. It’s not hard to miss. If you’re a trainer who isn’t sure if you’ve found a Shiny Hoppip can find the Shiny symbol next to the Pokemon’s name during the capture portion of the encounter.

(Image credit: Niantic)

How to get Jumpluff with Acrobatics

Jumpluff, Hoppip’s final evolution, has never been a great battler in Pokemon Go. A part of that is its lack of variety in its moveset. However, this upcoming Community Day will give the Grass and Flying-type a big lift in the form of an actual viable Flying-type attack.

Prior to the event, Jumpluff’s only Flying-type move - either Fast or Charged - was Aerial Ace. And while that attack is a solid move that’s used mainly to get rid of the opponent’s shields than actually deal damage, Acrobatics gives Jumpluff some much-needed firepower.

Acrobatics is a 110 base power move in PVP - 100 in PVE - and will spell doom for Fighting and other Grass types Jumpluff goes up against.

To get Acrobatidcs on Jumpluff, trainers simply need to evolve Skiploom into Jumpluff from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 12. It’s Charged Attack will automatically become Acrobatics. For those who miss the event, or have a Jumpluff they want already, an Elite Charged TM can be used to swap one of its Charged Attacks for one of your choosing including Acrobatics.

Hoppip Community Day In-Game Bonuses

The following in-game bonuses will also be activated during the Hoppip Community Day event:

Trainers will earn three times the Stardust for catching Pokemon

Incense duration lasts for three hours

Lure Modules also last for three hours

Trainers can get up to three free Raid Passes from Gyms during the event

Skiploom can also appear in the overworld if you travel to a park

Trainers will receive bonus Hoppip XL Candy from Skiploom caught in parks

