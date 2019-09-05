Pokemon Go Clamperl evolution: What does Clamperl evolve into and how to evolve it explained

The Pokemon Go Clamperl evolution line is one of the more confusing evolutions in the game, because you're not guaranteed which Pokemon you'll get when you evolve it. If you're wondering what does Clamperl evolve into, or how to evolve Clamperl, then you've come to the right place because I've got everything to do with Clamperl in Pokemon Go right here.

What does Clamperl evolve into in Pokemon Go?

(Image credit: Niantic)

Clamperl has two different Pokemon it can evolve into in Pokemon Go. The first is Huntail, the deep sea Pokemon. With an orange fin that looks like a wafer on top of its blue head and long tail, it's a stark contrast to the other possible Clamper evolution.

Gorebyss is the other option, which is bright pink, long and slender. Described as the south sea Pokemon, it lives at such incredible depths that its body can withstand ordinary attacks with hardly any damage. Nifty, right?

How to evolve Clamperl in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

The big question, however, is how do you get each specific evolution for Clamperl? Unfortunately, you can't. Evolving Clamperl is completely random. There is a 50% chance you'll get Huntail, and a 50% chance you'll get Gorebyss. Unlike Eevee with the naming trick, there's no way you can guarantee which evolution you'll get.

Evolving Clamperl costs 50 candy each time, so unfortunately if you don't get lucky with the first two evolutions, you'll need to spend a considerable amount of candy trying to fill those vacant spots in your Pokedex. If you need more Clamperl candy, I'd recommend walking it as much as possible so you don't have to rely on wild Clamperl spawns.

Shiny Clamperl, Huntail, and Gorebyss

(Image credit: Niantic)

Did you know that you can also find shiny Clamperl in the wild? Above is what the full shiny Clamperl family looks like. As you can see, shiny Clamperl has a nice purple shell, while shiny Huntail ditches the blue for green, and shiny Gorebyss is a luminous yellow. As with all the Pokemon on the Pokemon Go shiny list, there's only a 1/450 chance of Clamperl being shiny though, so you better cross your fingers.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Community Day | Pokemon Go field research | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go regional Pokemon | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Legendaries | Pokemon Go Evolution Items | Pokemon Go Pokedex | How to catch a Spinda in Pokemon Go | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | How to catch Mew and Mewtwo in Pokemon Go | How to catch Celebi in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | How to catch Smeargle in Pokemon Go | How to catch Meltan in Pokemon Go | How to change team in Pokemon Go | How to get Leafeon and Glaceon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go shadow Pokemon | Pokemon Go A Troubling Situation | How to purify shadow Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Jump Start research