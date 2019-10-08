Pokemon Go Spinda: How to catch the Spot Panda Pokemon

Catching a Pokemon Go Spinda is one of those age old questions that even some Pokemon Go veterans are still unsure about. You can't find a Pokemon Go Spinda in the wild, and you won't find one hatching out of an egg either. So how do you get Spinda in Pokemon Go? If your goal is to complete your Pokedex then you're going to need to follow our guide to Pokemon Go Spinda, which explains everything from how to get Spinda to the different Spinda patterns and when they're available.

How to get Spinda in Pokemon Go

To catch a Spinda in Pokemon Go, you need to find the right Field Research Task from a Pokestop. Spinda is the reward for spinning a Pokestop and getting the “Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row” task. In your tasks menu, you will see this exact sentence and next to it will be the circle with a question mark in it and grass behind. This indicates a Pokemon encounter reward. Do five great curveball throws in a row and you'll be able to start the Pokemon Go Spinda encounter. This isn't easy, so it may take a while to complete.

For a perfect curveball in Pokemon Go, spin the Poke Ball in small circles in the centre of your screen until stars and sparkles start to appear around it. Dependent on the way you spin the Poke Ball, you want to toss it in the opposite direction. If you’ve been spinning it left, throw it to the right hand side of the screen and the curveball will recentre it, and vice versa. While you’ll only get an extra 10XP for using curveballs, you do have a better chance of catching Pokemon so it’s best to use them as standard, especially in legendary or shiny catch situations.

Remember that research rewards mean that the Pokemon can’t flee - that would just be unfair - so take the time to throw your Spinda a Pinap Berry if you want to earn 3 extra candy. Don’t waste your Golden Razz Berries here.

How to find the Spinda Field Research Task

So you know how to catch Spinda in Pokemon Go, but how do you find the Field Research Task in the first place? The short answer is to visit as many Pokestops as possible. Each Pokestop stores only one task for a 24 hour period. The task switches at midnight every day so you can check your local ones again the next day.

It’s important to note that you can delete Field Research Tasks to make sure you always have room to search for the Pokemon Go Spinda quest. Hit the binoculars icon and you’ll see your three stored tasks. Choose one you don’t want to fulfill, press the small trashcan icon, and a prompt will come up to ask if you are sure you want to delete the task. Hit OK and you’ll be left with a free slot to continue your hunt.

If you are having problems finding the task, consider joining your local Pokemon Go Discord or Facebook group as there will be plenty of people also looking and keeping each other updated. The joys of the Pokemon Go community knows no bounds. Alternatively, just make sure you visit all your closest stops every day and hopefully you’ll get lucky.

All Pokemon Go Spinda variations

There were originally eight versions of Spinda in the game files, and they've now all been released - plus an extra one for Valentine's Day. Here are all the Spinda versions from when they were datamined:

Spinda 1, 2, 3 & 4 pic.twitter.com/bA5zT4LP7DJuly 31, 2018

5, 6, 7 & 8 pic.twitter.com/i01A2OhSJ3July 31, 2018

Number three is the current Spinda available in-game, which is its second appearance as it was previously available in September 2018. Another 12 versions of Spinda have since been found in the files, but none of these have been released yet. Throughout the Valentine's Day event there was also a special love heart version of Spinda available but since that event has now passed, it's not available anymore. That makes 21 versions of Spinda in total.

Chrales also found shiny versions of the eight original Spinda, which you can see below:

shiny 1, 2, 3 & 4 pic.twitter.com/mUE5CYzY3UJuly 31, 2018

shiny 5, 6, 7 & 8 pic.twitter.com/TK1gPG7ZGlJuly 31, 2018

The current Spinda available in July 2019 is #8 in Chrales' tweets. The next change will presumably come at the start of September, so keep your eyes peeled for the field research task this month!

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Community Day | Pokemon Go field research | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go regional Pokemon | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Legendaries | Pokemon Go Evolution Items | Pokemon Go Pokedex | How to catch a Spinda in Pokemon Go | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | How to catch Mew and Mewtwo in Pokemon Go | How to catch Celebi in Pokemon Go | How to get Jirachi in Pokemon Go | How to catch Smeargle in Pokemon Go | How to catch Meltan in Pokemon Go | How to change team in Pokemon Go | How to get Leafeon and Glaceon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go shadow Pokemon | Pokemon Go A Troubling Situation | How to purify shadow Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Jump Start research