Marvel Morbius movie delayed again

It's been a big day for Marvel news, and now you can add another delay to the Morbius movie to the pile. It's been pushed back a week to January 28, 2022.

It's not a massive delay, but it's the third for the movie, which was originally scheduled for March 19, 2021, but then pushed back to October 8. This would have put its debut in theaters on the same day as the new Bond movie No Time to Die, so it was pushed back to January 21, 2022.

Created as part of the Spider-Man universe, Morbius is a scientist with a rare blood disease who experiments on himself to try and find a cure, but ends up making himself a vampire instead. Who among us right?

Morbius, the man, is a pretty complex character. That's what I was really attracted to. This is somebody who has a lot of conflict in his life," Leto told IGN.

"He's a guy who's born with this horrible disease and is really a gifted person. When he was young, he was very curious about science and medicine and decided to dedicate his life to find a cure for the disease that he's afflicted with and that others like him have, as well. But along the way, all hell breaks loose."

Jared Leto plays Michael Morbius, with Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, and Michael Keaton also in the cast, possibly as Adrian "Vulture" Toomes.

Deadline noted that the movie will put the vampire story up against The Black Phone, the new horror from Sinister and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson.

Elsewhere in Marvel land, Black Panther 2 is now officially called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a Marvels Eternals teaser trailer has dropped.

