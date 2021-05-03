Marvels Eternals teaser drops showing off your new heroes

It's set to release later this year, but we're just now getting a Marvel's Eternals teaser trailer - and honestly, it was the worth the wait.

Eternals is set to release on November 5, 2021, and this is the first glimpse we've gotten of it. The brief look at the upcoming film from Oscar winner Chloé Zhao debuted during a Marvel Studios compilation video called 'Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies.' The tweet accompanying the video reads "The world may change and evolve. But the one thing that will never change, we're all part of one big family."

The Eternals are an immortal alien race who have secretly lived on earth for thousands of years, but the events of Avengers: Endgame brings them back together. The Eternals footage begins with a look at Salma Hayek, who plays Ajak, the spiritual leader of the Eternals. "When you love something, you fight for it," Ajak says as we see several of the Eternals assemble, including Richard Madden's Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo, Gemma Chan's Sersi, and Angelina Jolie's Thena. We even get a good look at Thena's sword, which she can form out of cosmic energy.

From the brief clips shown it's clear that Zhao is focusing on practical effects where possible, and filmed much of Eternals in physical locations. Recently GamesRadar reported that Marvels Eternals movie will have Nomadland director's "signature style" according to studio president Kevin Feige, and this brief glimpse is proof of that. Zhao fought hard for specific filming locations, and the results caused Feige to have to consistently remind himself that "this is right out of a camera; there's no VFX work to this at all!" I don't know about you, but I'm excited.

