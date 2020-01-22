How to watch The Mandalorian online and on TV around the world

Baby Yoda seems to be all anyone's talking about at the moment, so knowing how to watch The Mandalorian is key to getting aboard the hype train when it comes to this live-action Star Wars show.

Fortunately enough, it's easy to catch up before The Mandalorian season 2 kicks off sometime later this year - all you need to do is get a Disney Plus sign-up . Because the series is exclusive to that streaming service, that's also the only way of tuning in unless a DVD or Blu-ray release happens somewhere down the line. Luckily, Disney Plus won't set you back all that much anyway; its cost is surprisingly low, and you can always try it out first via a Disney Plus free trial if you're still undecided.

To make sure we answer every question on how to watch The Mandalorian, our team has also gathered up all the info you need on the Disney Plus price in your area below. What about if Disney Plus isn't available where you are? We've got tips for that, too.

How to watch The Mandalorian online - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

If you're based in the US, getting hold of The Mandalorian is dead easy - the only thing you need to do is grab a Disney Plus membership. And because it's the only place where the Star Wars series is available, there's really no alternative right now. Luckily, a standard month is just $6.99 for hundreds of hours of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more, so you're getting good value for money.

Want to make your cash go even further? There's currently a bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month. That's our favorite offer so far, and comfortably the best we've seen.

How to watch The Mandalorian online - UK

Disney Plus is the only place you can watch The Mandalorian as things stand - or at least it will be, once it launches in the UK on March 24. Fortunately, this new streaming service isn't all that expensive either; we finally know the Disney Plus UK price. At only £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a year, it's not exactly going to break the bank.

How to watch The Mandalorian online anywhere in the world

Watch Disney Plus in your area

Those with Disney Plus can simply log in and watch The Mandalorian there - it's exclusive to the new streaming service. But what if your country doesn't have access to Disney Plus, either because it's not out in your region or due to you going on holiday overseas? Well, a VPN (or 'Virtual Private Network') is the only way to get hold of it in that instance.

These clever systems hide your location from the web for security reasons - no-one is able to track your data or pilfer your details - but they also allow you to overcome geo-blocking. This is a process whereby certain regions aren't allowed to access content, which is obviously a pain if you're on your vacation and aren't able to access streaming services due to them being blocked in that part of the world.

With that in mind, we've listed our favorite VPN service below, ExpressVPN. For a broader range, mosey on over to our guide to the best VPN for Netflix . This a decent time to take a look at Express VPN though as there's a superb offer on where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too).

ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.