How to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 online for less

Following its thrilling two-part season finale, Star Wars: The Bad Batch returns for its second season in January 2023 with 16 new episodes set to roll out in the coming weeks/months. Set to debut on Disney Plus (opens in new tab), we've searched the web to make sure you can check out the sci-fi animated series at the lowest cost.

Disney Plus quick links Disney Plus (US): Check prices (opens in new tab)

Disney Plus (UK): Check prices (opens in new tab)

Created by Dave Filoni, Star Wars: The Bad Batch was made exclusively for Disney Plus so naturally is the only place you'll find the show. To help decide whether it's worth investing in, we've broken down all the cheapest prices for Disney Plus per region, including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

What's worth noting is that Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere with two-episodes before rolling out new instalments every week from January 4th, 2023 to March 29th, 2023. So if you're happy to wait until the show has finished and binge it within a month, then that subscription might be the way to go. If you're keen to keep up with Clone Force 99 on a weekly basis, though, it might be worth considering a Disney Plus bundle . Either way, we've rounded up the cheapest options below:

How to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 for less - US

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus with ads | $7.99 per month (opens in new tab)

If you want the cheapest possible price to get Disney Plus and watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch, this is what we'd recommend. Despite being the least-expensive offer, it still gives access to everything the service has in its library but does come with ads. Disney Plus ad-free | $10.99 per month (opens in new tab)

As of December 8th, Disney Plus increased the price of its standard ad-free subscription to $10.99. This gives you access to everything the streaming service - including Star Wars: The Bad Batch - has on offer without any interruptions. Disney Plus (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN Plus | $12.99 per month (opens in new tab)

This is comfortably the best Disney Plus bundle you can get at the moment. As well as being able to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch, you're receiving Hulu ($7.99) with ESPN Plus ($9.99). That provides something for the whole family, and you're making a saving of $12.98 a month with the total value of these three individually equating to $25.97.

How to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 for less - UK

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus (monthly) | £7.99 per month (opens in new tab)

The cheapest Disney Plus price right now is this monthly subscription in the UK. It gives you access to everything the service has on offer as well as the Starz channel and of course, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

How to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 for less - Canada

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus (monthly) | $11.99 per month (opens in new tab)

Disney Plus in Canada is priced at less than $12 per month and its standard monthly subscription is the best value for getting Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Its cheaper ad version is not yet available in the country.

How to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 for less - Australia

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus (monthly) | $11.99 per month (opens in new tab)

Disney Plus deals for a standard month will cost you just shy of $12 in Australia. This is the best value to subscribe to for just getting Star Wars: The Bad Batch and then you cancel at any time you like. No ads either.



Get Disney Plus deals where you are

(opens in new tab) Check for Disney Plus deals in your region (opens in new tab)

If you can't see your region listed above, we'd recommend checking to see if Disney Plus exists in your area - if it does, you'll be able to stream Star Wars: The Bad Batch from today. The streaming service has arrived in most major territories but is still looking to reach further areas over the next few years.



Is Disney Plus worth it?

(Image credit: Disney)

If you're unsure whether the streaming service is worth investing in for Star Wars: The Bad Batch alone, it's worth reading our Disney Plus review (opens in new tab) to find out about the many other shows and movies that are ready for watching today.

Alternatively, check out the latest Apple TV Plus prices (opens in new tab) to see if the streamer is worth getting aside from Ted Lasso. We've also rounded up the latest HBO Max prices and deals (opens in new tab) as well as how to get Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) at the lowest cost.