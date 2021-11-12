How to watch Home Sweet Home Alone online on Disney Plus now

Home Alone is one of those classics that frequently tops lists of the best Christmas films, and now there is a remake to help you relive the nostalgia of watching a child push a burglar down a flight of stairs. If you're looking to watch Home Sweet Home Alone, all you'll need is a Disney Plus subscription.

The release of this Christmas remake has actually timed up perfectly for new customers of Disney Plus, as the company is currently offering a huge discount on the subscription service.

Until 11.59pm PST on November 14, you can get Disney Plus for only £1.99/$1.99 for the first month. After that, it does go up to its full price in your region, but that means you can effectively pay just £1.99/$1.99 to watch Home Sweet Home Alone online.

As the the movie title suggests, this new release is a remake of the cult classic Christmas film featuring Macaulay Culkin. In this new version, Archie Yates steps in to play the abandoned child (known as Max Mercer in this film).

Following the general premise of the original movies, Max fights off two burglars trying to break into his house. He uses tricks, traps, general bodily harm and a few one liners here and there to keep them at bay until his parents can get back to him.

The film lines up an impressive cast, including Aisling Bea, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Pete Holmes and Chris Parnell. All with extensive comedy backgrounds, we'd expect this to be one of those feel-good comedy movies...with a hint of attempted violence on a child.

Arriving just before the festive season kicks in, you can now watch Home Sweet Home Alone online via a currently discounted Disney Plus sign-up.

Watch Home Sweet Home Alone - US

Disney Plus | $1.99 for first month, then $7.99 per month Disney Plus | $1.99 for first month, then $7.99 per month

If you're in the US, you can now stream Home Sweet Home Alone via the streaming service Disney Plus. The good news is that now is a great time to sign up (if you haven't already). Disney is offering the first month of its subscription for just $1.99 a month, after that it will cost $7.99. There is also the option to get a combination of Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month or $19.99p/m for Hulu without ads, but right now that $1.99 special price feels like the more tempting offer.



Watch Home Sweet Home Alone - Canada

Disney Plus | $1.99 for first month, then $11.99 per month Disney Plus | $1.99 for first month, then $11.99 per month

Like most other regions, you can tune into Disney Plus in Canada to watch Home Sweet Home Alone. Like in the US, Canadian customers can currently get a big discount on Disney Plus, only having to pay $1.99 for the first month. After that, the price does increase to $11.99 but you can cancel before then, allowing you to effectively watch this Home Alone remake for under $2.

Watch Home Sweet Home Alone - UK

Disney Plus | £1.99 for first month, then £7.99 per month Disney Plus | £1.99 for first month, then £7.99 per month

The UK can also exclusively watch Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney Plus right now and like the options above, the price is currently discounted. The price for those in the UK will be only £1.99 for the first month followed by £7.99 if you decide to stay on any longer. To keep on saving, you could also sign up for its annual plan, which costs £79.99 a month, saving you 15%.

Watch Home Sweet Home Alone - Australia

Disney Plus | $1.99 for first month, then $11.99 per month Disney Plus | $1.99 for first month, then $11.99 per month

For those in Australia, it is still Disney Plus that you're going to use to watch Home Sweet Home Alone. Like the other regions above, you can get the service for only $1.99 a month and the same price is available for anyone in New Zealand. After that, Australian fans will see their price increase to $11.99 and for New Zealanders, $12.99 instead.

Other regions

Watch Disney Plus in your area Watch Disney Plus in your area

This remake of the Home Alone series will be exclusively available to watch on Disney Plus. That means as long as your home country has Disney Plus, you should be able to watch it with no problems. If Disney Plus isn't available where you live, you should get it soon with Disney announcing it is rolling it out across the world over the next year or two.

