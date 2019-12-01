How to get years of free Spotify Premium on Cyber Monday 2019

Thanks to the glorious commercial day that is Cyber Monday, it's possible to stack up years and years' worth of free Spotify Premium. How, I hear you ask, is such a wonderful prospect achieved? Unfortunately, this is only available to UK customers (via the high street retailer Currys) and you do need to buy something, but this is a brilliant deal if you're searching for some of the best Cyber Monday game deals either way. Here's how to get free Spotify Premium this Cyber Monday.

How to get free Spotify Premium on Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Spotify)

Just like most retailers across the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, Currys has a bunch of brilliant offers and discounts on sale. From some PS4 Cyber Monday deals to cheap Xbox One X Cyber Monday games and even some Cyber Monday TV deals, Currys has a great offer on the go: with most products you buy, you'll receive a code for six months of free Spotify Premium.

Do you see where this is going? If you buy some of Currys' fantastic Cyber Monday deals across tech and gaming, you can accumulate a number of codes for six months of free Spotify Premium. There is one caveat; each code can only be applied to brand new Spotify Premium customers, so if you already pay for Spotify, you are going to need to create a new account. You'll receive the code in your email receipt if you order online, or your physical receipt if you buy in-store.

That's not a big deal though and only requires creating a new email to use. If you make all of your playlists public on your main account, you can simply follow them on the new accounts to save you from creating them all again from scratch. It's a minor inconvenience to have to make a new email every six months, but it's a small price to pay when you're saving £60 every time (Spotify Premium is £9.99/month).

But which products can you buy from Currys that are eligible for the promotion? Here's some of the best deals we've found at Currys that include six months of free Spotify Premium:

Note that this isn't all of the deals including this offer, just some of the best we've found. Visit Currys Black Friday and Cyber Monday hub page to search for everything on sale, some of which include the Spotify Premium promo.

God of War PS4 | £9.99 (save £20)

God of War is one of the all time best PS4 games, and you can pick it up for less than £10 including the six months of Spotify Premium. If you haven't played God of War yet, this is the bargain for you.View Deal

PS4 Pro (White) and God of War bundle | £299 (save £50)

If you haven't got a console to play God of War on, consider this gorgeous white PS4 Pro with the game for a £50 discount. Well, technically it's a £110 discount because it also comes with six months of Spotify Premium.View Deal

JVC LT-49C790 49" Smart LED TV | £259 (save £60)

Looking for a brand new TV to play some of your new Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases? This 49" 1080p screen from reliable brand JVC has £60 off today only, which is the equivalent of the Spotify Premium price.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite console | £179.99 (save £20)

If you're in the market for the new Nintendo Switch Lite, you can grab one from Currys alongside the six months of Spotify Premium for £20 off. Also available in Grey and Yellow.View Deal

Gears 5 Xbox One | £18.99 (save £26)

Gears 5 is the latest instalment in the Gears of War series, and you can get it here for less than half price, plus six months of Spotify Premium. Bargain.View Deal

Pokemon Shield Nintendo Switch | £36.99 (cheaper than anywhere else)

The new Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch are based off the UK, with cities inspired by places like London, Edinburgh, Bath, and more. This is the cheapest we've seen Pokemon Shield for, and you get six months of Spotify Premium with it.View Deal

Elgato HD60 S capture card | £110 (save £45)

If you'd like to start recording and streaming your console gameplay, you're going to want an Elgato HD60 S capture card. It's £45 off at Currys, and comes with six months of Spotify Premium. Just don't use Spotify music in the background of your videos or you'll face the wrath of a copyright claim!View Deal

Black Friday game deals from across the web (UK)