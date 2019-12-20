Fortnite Workshop, Crackshot's Cabin, and Mr Polar's Artisanal Ice locations: Where to visit them all

As the winter season rolls across the island, there have been a number of new structures added to the map. The Fortnite Workshop, Crackshot's Cabin, and Mr Polar's Artisanal Ice locations are three fresh Fortnite landmarks, all of which tie in to the festive theme currently sweeping through the game. If you're working your way through the Fortnite Winterfest challenges then you'll need to visit The Workshop, Crackshot's Cabin, and Mr Polar's Artisanal Ice to tick all three of them off your Fortnite Christmas list. Helpfully we've been out and found all these for you, so read on and we'll explain where to find the Fortnite Workshop, Crackshot's Cabin, and Mr Polar's Artisanal Ice locations.

Fortnite The Workshop, Crackshot's Cabin, and Mr Polar's Artisanal Ice locations

As you can see on the map above, we've marked all three of the Fortnite Workshop, Crackshot's Cabin, and Mr Polar's Artisanal Ice locations for ease of visiting them. You'll find The Workshop on the west side of Weeping Woods in the Logjam Woodworks, Crackshot's Cabin to the east of the central lake island, and Mr Polar's Artisanal Ice in the northeast corner of Dirty Docks. If you prefer to work from map coordinates instead then here's where to go:

B6 – The Workshop

E4 – Crackshot's Cabin

H4 – Mr Polar's Artisanal Ice

