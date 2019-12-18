Fortnite Winterfest challenges: How to beat all of the daily challenges during the Winterfest 2019 event

Following a slight delay with starting, Epic are now getting into the swing of Christmas by giving us a set of new Fortnite Winterfest challenges to take on throughout the festive season. After initially launching on December 18, a new challenge will subsequently be released each day until the full set of 16 are revealed, with a couple of buffer days added to the end to wrap things up in Fortnite before the Winterfest event reaches its conclusion on January 6, 2020.

Alongside the Fortnite Winterfest challenges, you can also access the new Winterfest Cabin from the main menu, with daily presents to unwrap for new locker items and no doubt some other festive surprises as the event goes on. If you want an early look at the upcoming tasks, or help with any that have already launched, then follow our guide to the Fortnite Winterfest challenges and we'll explain them all for you.

Fortnite Winterfest challenges

The Fortnite Winterfest challenges will be released in daily stages during the course of the event, but thanks to early leaks we know what all but two of the challenges and their reward items will be. They are as follows:

Deal damage to opponents with a Snowball Launcher (200) [Grumbly Night Loading Screen]

Stoke a Campfire (1) [Banner]

Eliminations with an Unvaulted Weapon (5) [Falling Snow Wrap]

Hide inside a Sneaky Snowman in different matches (2) [Shaolin Sip Emote]

Warm yourself by the fireplace in the Winterfest Cabin (1) [2020 Kickflip (Festive Doggo) Style]

Dance at Holiday trees in different Named Locations (5) [Bundle Up Emote]

Search a chest within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (1) [2020 Kickflip (Polar Patroller) Style]

Use Presents! (2) [Snowy Harvesting Tool]

Open Frozen Loot (1) [The Crackdown Music]

Deal damage to an opponent with a Lump of Coal (1) [2020 Kickflip (Ski) Back Bling]

Destroy a Sneaky Snowman with a Lightsaber or Pickaxe (1) [Chillshot Spray]

(TBC) [Snow Crystal Back Bling]

Search Ice Boxes (2) [Polar Renegade Spray]

(TBC) [Banner]

Light a Frozen Firework found on beaches in Sweaty Sands, Craggy Cliffs or Dirty Docks (1) [2020 Glider]

Search Ammo Boxes at The Workshop, Shiver Inn or Ice Throne (2) [Disco Dive Contrail]

If you're looking for further details on how to complete each of these daily Fortnite Winterfest challenges, then we've got you covered in this section.

Search Holiday Stockings in the Winterfest Cabin (1)

For each challenge you'll first need to visit The Winterfest Cabin, which is a new addition to the Fortnite menu for this event, and can be accessed by selecting the icy icon from the tabs at the top of the screen. Once inside the Winterfest Cabin you can explore the room, so move the cursor to the Holiday Stocking hanging on the fireplace and search it to reveal your next challenge. If you haven't already opened your gift for the day, you may need to do that first before the stocking become available to interact with.

Deal damage to opponents with a Snowball Launcher (200)

The Snowball Launcher weapon has been added into the game for the Winterfest event, which can be found in chests or at floor spawns as with other weapons. Once you've found one, launch the explosive snowballs at opponents until you've dealt 200 damage to them.

Stoke a Campfire (1)

There are plenty of Fortnite campfires dotted around the island, and once you've found one and lit it you'll need to stoke the campfire by adding 30 Wood or a lump of coal to beat this one.

Eliminations with an Unvaulted Weapon (5)

During the Winterfest event there will be a new weapon unvaulted each day, which you'll need to grab and take out five opponents with in total – as always, Team Rumble will be the easiest mode to secure eliminations in, and naturally some of the unvaulted weapons will be easier to get them with than others. According to Guille-GAG, this is the full list of weapons that will be unvaulted:

Heavy Sniper

Double Barrel

Drum Gun

Flint-Knock Pistol

Stink Bombs

Infantry Rifle

Dual Pistols

Tactical SMG

Shockwave Grenades

Drum Shotgun

Boom Bow

Hand Cannon

Suppressed SMG

Boogie Bomb

Hide inside a Sneaky Snowman in different matches (2)

You can either collect Sneaky Snowmen as an item from chests, or find them already situated in the world. Either way, once you've thrown or located it you just need to approach and interact to hide inside. If you're struggling to find any then there should be some Sneaky Snowmen around the Shiver Inn.

Warm yourself by the fireplace in the Winterfest Cabin (1)

Again, access the Winterfest Cabin from the menu, then highlight the fireplace and interact with it to warm yourself.

Dance at Holiday trees in different Named Locations (5)

There are a total of 13 Named Locations around the island, and but only six of them feature large Fortnite Holiday trees somewhere within the area. Perform an emote near it to tick it off your list, and remember which once you've visited as you'll have to do this at five different Named Locations.

Search a chest within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (1)

You'll probably do this in most matches as a force of habit by now, so drop from the Battle Bus into an area with a number of buildings and you should be able to find a chest pretty quickly. The further you can glide from the path of the bus, the more likely you are to find unopened chests, but remember that 60 second limit applies so don't dawdle.

Use Presents! (2)

Presents are festive loot items which can be found as drops around the island. Pick one up and launch it to spawn a large present block, with more loot contained inside it which you can collect.

Open Frozen Loot (1)

Frozen Loot is an item encased in a large block of ice, which can be found in the snowy areas of the map to the southeast, including the area around the Shiver Inn. You'll need to deal 3,500 damage to break through the frozen exterior, though at least you only have to do it once for this challenge.

Deal damage to an opponent with a Lump of Coal (1)

At the moment it looks like the Lump of Coal item can only be found inside activated Presents, which makes them pretty rare and then you have to hit an opponent with one. Team Rumble is the best place to attempt this, once you've tracked down some coal.

Destroy a Sneaky Snowman with a Lightsaber or Pickaxe (1)

Simply find a Sneaky Snowman in one of the snowy areas, then whack it with your lightsaber or pickaxe to destroy it.

Search Ice Boxes (2)

Fortnite Ice Boxes are found by certain buildings and look like the ice vending units you'd typically find at a motel. You can find examples of them in Sweaty Sands, Weeping Woods, and at the Shiver Inn, so interact with any of them to spit out some loot and work through this challenge.

Light a Frozen Firework found on beaches in Sweaty Sands, Craggy Cliffs or Dirty Docks (1)

Sweaty Sands, Craggy Cliffs, and Dirty Docks are all Named Locations on the coast of the island, so their associated beaches aren't difficult to locate. Spot the frozen firework on any of them then interact to light it and you're done.

Search Ammo Boxes at The Workshop, Shiver Inn or Ice Throne (2)

The Workshop, Shiver Inn, and Ice Throne are three new Fortnite landmarks added as part of the Winterfest event, and although we know the Shiver Inn is found on a snowy ridge in map grid G7, the other two have not been identified yet. We'll update this guide as soon as we know where they are, then all you need to do is visit one of them and open a couple of ammo boxes.

