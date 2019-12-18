Fortnite Holiday Trees: Where to dance at Holiday trees in different Named Locations in Fortnite

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas around the battle royale island, thanks in no small part to the arrival of Fortnite Holiday trees which have appeared in various named locations. These festive trees feature a classic golden llama as the top decoration, and are surrounded by presents and actual loot-giving chests to make a visit to them 100% worthwhile. If you're working through the Fortnite Winterfest challenges then you'll need to dance at Holiday trees in five different named locations, so rock up to each festive spruce and perform one of your best Fortnite boogie emotes to tick it off your Christmas list. Read on, and we'll show you where all of the Fortnite Holiday trees can be found.

Fortnite Holiday trees locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Although there are 13 Named Locations around the island, only six of them actually contain Fortnite Holiday trees, as they are the more residential settings rather than industrial or less built up areas. We've marked all six of the Fortnite Holiday trees locations on the map above, or you can refer to this handy list:

Holly Hedges (B5)

Lazy Lake (F5)

Misty Meadows (E7)

Pleasant Park (D3)

Retail Row (H6)

Salty Springs (D4)

There's all the information you need, so get out there and start dancing! Remember that you have to dance at Holiday trees in five different named locations, so keep track of which ones you've already collected so you don't try and repeat them again as they won't count a second time.

