Fortnite Research Books locations - where to collect research books in Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park

Fortnite research books are hidden reading materials, which you need to collect from various houses in Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park. Someone has clearly been a bit clumsy with these publications, as despite there being plenty of sturdy bookcases around you'll find the Fortnite research books scattered on the floor instead of being neatly stacked away. Tracking down a selection of these pamphlets forms part of the Fortnite Week 8 quests, and naturally you don't want to have to search every dwelling on the Fortnite block to find them. That's where we come in, so follow our guide to all the Fortnite research books locations and you'll be rounding up the tomes in no time.

Fortnite Research Books locations in Holly Hedges

There are five Fortnite research books locations in Holly Hedges, over on the west side of the island. They are found as follows:

In the brown brick and blue wood house on the west side, just inside the front door on the left. In the yellow wood house to the northwest, inside the front door to the left. In the brown wood house to the northeast, past the kitchen by the wall next to the garage. In the brown brick and green wood house to the southeast, in the living room next to the fireplace. In the brown brick house on the south side, just inside the front door on the left.

Fortnite Research Books locations in Pleasant Park

There are a further three Fortnite research books locations in Pleasant Park, towards the northwest corner of the island. They can be collected from the following places:

In the green wood house to the southwest, past the kitchen on your right near the dining table. In the gray brick house on the west side, to the left of the front door near the sofa. In the red brick and gray wood house on the north side, in the dining room near the back door.

