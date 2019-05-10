Where to find a Fortnite Quadcrasher and cause some vehicular destruction

Of all the vehicles we've been able to use so far in Fortnite, it has to be said that the Fortnite Quadcrasher is still one of the best. Not only does this two-seater quad bike drive fast - even faster when you use its boost - but the plough mounted on the front means you can smash through pretty much any obstacle in your way. The boost can also be used to launch off ramps to perform all sorts of aerial tricks and flips, if you want to show off. The Quadcrasher is real loud, so you won't be able to sneak up on opponents while riding around on it, but what it lacks in stealth it certainly makes up for in speed and offensive capabilities. We've searched all over the island, to provide you with the details on where the many Fortnite Quadcrashers can be found.

Where to find the Fortnite Quadcrashers

As with other vehicles in the game, the Quadcrasher will randomly spawn in a number of locations across the Fortnite map. There's normally plenty of them to go around, and although they won't always be in the same place every time, the areas marked on this map are the ones you'll often find them in:

The Quadcrashers are usually found near campsites, in garages, or on the back of trailers. Once you've found one, hop on the back and fire up the rocket boost, then get ready to cause some serious vehicular destruction.

