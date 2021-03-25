Fortnite Literature Samples locations - where to obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

Fortnite literature samples have been stashed in various bookshelves, magazines racks, and kiosks around Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, and Retail Row, and it's your job to find them. Helpfully they emit a blue glow when you get close to them, which will assist you with this entry in the Fortnite Week 2 quests, but there's still a pretty wide area to search covering three separate points of interest. Of course, you don't want to spend all of your Fortnite time searching high and low for collectibles, so follow our guide to the Fortnite literature samples locations and you can quickly tick them off your list.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite crafting | Fortnite upgrade weapons | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite investigate an anomaly | Fortnite golden artifacts

Fortnite Literature Samples locations in Pleasant Park

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To kick things off, we've identified three Fortnite literature samples locations in Pleasant Park. These are found in the following places:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

1. The bookcase inside the gray brick/wood panelled house on the west side of town, to the left of the front door when you enter.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

2. The bookcase inside the orange brick house in the northwest corner of town, in the room to the left of the front door when you enter with Jonesy The First pacing around inside.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

3. The blue newspaper kiosk outside the gas station on the east side of town.





Fortnite Literature Samples locations in Lazy Lake

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Moving on, we've spotted a further two Fortnite literature samples locations in Lazy Lake. You'll find them in these areas:





(Image credit: Epic Games)

1. The magazine rack on its own against the north wall of the gas station store, on the west side of town.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

2. The magazine rack in the basement of the Lazy Lake Spa to the southwest of town, at the bottom of the stairs by the elevator and car park.





Fortnite Literature Samples locations in Retail Row

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To wrap things up, we've found one more Fortnite literature samples location in Retail Row. You can grab it from here:





(Image credit: Epic Games)

1. The righthand magazine rack to the rear of McGuffin's bookstore on the east side of town, near the store room at the bottom of the stairs.





Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite Season 6 | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons