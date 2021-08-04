All Fortnite detector and alien billboard locations

If you're looking for a Fortnite detector to equip so you can disable an alien billboard then you might discover it's not as easy as you think. You have to first find a detector, then survive long enough to reach a billboard as well. AND in a single match. It's not an impossible task in Fortnite , and there's a few locations you can try it - with one choice clearly the easiest - but until you know what you're looking for, and where to look, it can seem a tricky week 9 quest to pull off.

Where to find a Fortnite detector and alien billboard

(Image credit: Epic)

These are the locations of all Fortnite detectors and alien billboards in the game. There are eight to chose from, in these places:

Believer Beach Boney Burbs Pleasant Park Craggy Cliffs Dirty Docks Retail Row Catty Corner Misty Meadows

In each are you'll find one detector in a plain grey crate and one to three billboards to disable. The detector can be found in a box that looks like this:

(Image credit: Epic)

You'll need to approach it and hit the button prompt to equip it, which will put the tech on your back. All you need to do then is to find a billboard where you can hit another prompt that will disable the subliminal alien propaganda and turn the advert back into nice, normal capitalist consumerist messaging.

(Image credit: Epic)

However, that's easier said than done on the ground as it can be hard to find a detector or billboard when you're running around between buildings. The easiest options are Boney Burbs or Catty Corner, as both have a detector and billboard right next to each other. They're also less likely to be busy, giving you a bit more safety to tick the tick the quest off.

But you can't always guarantee where the bus will go so next we've got Fortnite detector and billboard locations in all eight locations coming up.

Believer Beach detector and billboard locations

1. Believer Beach

(Image credit: Epic)

Boney Burbs detector and billboard locations

2. Boney Burbs

(Image credit: Epic)

Pleasant Park detector and billboard locations

3. Pleasant Park

(Image credit: Epic)

Craggy Cliffs detector and billboard locations

4. Craggy Cliffs

(Image credit: Epic)

Dirty Docks detector and billboard locations

5. Dirty Docks

(Image credit: Epic)

Retail Row detector and billboard locations

6. Retail Row

(Image credit: Epic)

Catty Corner detector and billboard locations

7. Catty Corner

(Image credit: Epic)

Misty Meadows detector and billboard locations

8. Misty Meadows

(Image credit: Epic)

Fortnite quests | Fortnite characters | Fortnite Wiretaps | Fortnite Alien Nanites | Fortnite UFOs | Fortnite Trespassers | Fortnite alien artifacts | Fortnite Abductors | Fortnite Mothership | Fortnite alien eggs | Fortnite alien parasite | Fortnite payphones | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite vending machines | Fortnite satellite stations | Fortnite wooden hatchery | Fortnite records | Fortnite campfires | Fortnite parenting books | Fortnite Ferrari