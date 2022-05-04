FIFA 22 TOTS guide as Suarez, Zaha and Laporte land in Week 1

FIFA 22 TOTS is underway, with the Eredivisie and Community squads already live following a busy first weekend. TOTS stands for Team Of The Season, as any longstanding FIFA 22 fan will tell you, and those who’ve already scored super-cards include outstanding Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell and a reasonably well-known Uruguayan forward called Luis Suarez. Below we have full details on this year’s campaign, as well as a FIFA 22 TOTS cards list of all players rated 93 or over.

How does the FIFA 22 TOTS promo work?

(Image credit: EA)

Throughout May and early June, EA is dropping fresh new cards to celebrate outstanding performances across the current campaign. As with previous years, these items are coloured blue, black and gold.

Every one of the five big leagues gets a TOTS squad at some point: England’s Premier League, France’s Ligue 1, Germany’s Bundesliga, Italy’s Serie A, and Spain’s La Liga Santander. Other leagues guaranteed a super-boosted roster include Portugal’s Liga NOS and Turkey’s Super Lig. There’s also a fan-selected Community squad, and going by previous years we should also see an Ultimate TOTS squad to finish the campaign.

Which FIFA 22 TOTS squads have been released so far?

(Image credit: EA)

Two squads arrived on the FIFA 22 TOTS launch date of Friday, April 29.

The one which garnered most excitement was the fan-voted Community TOTS. This contains players who aren’t in their league-specific squads, but are still considered deserving of celebratory new cards. For instance, two Crystal Palace players feature: Wilfried Zaha (LF, 94) and Tyrick Mitchell (LB, 88). Atletico Madrid talisman Luis Suarez (ST, 96) is the highest-rated inclusion. Also noteworthy are Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte (CB, 94) and Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris (GK, 95).

The Eredivisie TOTS also emerged on release day. Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch (CM, 95) was its standout inclusion, with big scores also given to PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare (CDM, 92) and rumoured Manchester United target Jurrien Timber (CB, 90). West Ham fans will also be intrigued to see the stats of their former forward Sebastien Haller (ST, 91), who’s now banging in the goals for Ajax.

What is the FIFA 22 TOTS release schedule?

(Image credit: EA)

Not at all leagues are confirmed as yet, but here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 TOTS release schedule so far:

Community (fan-voted) - released on Friday, April 29

Eredivisie (Netherlands) - released on Friday, April 29

Premier League (England) - coming on Friday, May 6

EFL Championship (England) - coming on Sunday, May 8

Bundesliga (Germany) - coming on Friday, May 13

MBS Pro League (Saudi Arabia) - coming on Sunday, May 15

La Liga Santander (Spain) - coming on Friday, May 20

Liga NOS (Portugal) - coming on Sunday, May 22

Super Lig (Turkey) - coming on Sunday, May 22

Belgium Pro League (Belgium) - coming on Sunday, May 22

Rest Of The World (ROTW) - coming on Sunday, June 5

MLS (USA) - coming on Sunday, June 5

CONMEBOL (South America) - coming on Sunday, June 5

Ligue 1 (France) - release date TBC

Serie A (Italy) - release date TBC

Ultimate TOTS - release date TBC

Are there FIFA 22 TOTS SBCs and Objectives players?

(Image credit: EA)

Inevitably, yes. Three SBC players were made available in week one, while we also scored two objectives players. A trio of those new additions enjoy an overall rating of 90: Giacomo Raspadori (CAM, Sassuolo), Carlos Vela (RW, LAFC), and Parejo (CM,Villarreal).

There are likely to be numerous additions throughout the month-long campaign. We’re therefore going to break from our traditional FIFA guides format, and keep a running list of them all below. It’ll be updated every Friday night throughout May.

All FIFA 22 TOTS SBC players

Here’s your FIFA 22 TOTS SBC players list. Statuses are correct as of Tuesday, 3 May.

Giacomo Raspadori (CAM, Sassuolo) - 90 [currently live]

Olivier Boscagli (CB, PSV) - 88 [currently live]

Carlos Vela (RW, LAFC)- 90 [currently live]

All FIFA 22 TOTS Objectives players

Below is the complete FIFA 22 TOTS SBC players list. As with the above entry, statuses are correct as of Tuesday, 3 May.

Mauro Junior (LB, PSV) - 89 [currently live]

Parejo (CM,Villarreal) - 90 [currently live]

Where can I see a complete FIFA 22 TOTS cards list?

To prevent you having to scroll down this page until midway through the 2022-23 season, we’ve made the call to have a cut-off point on the FIFA 22 TOTS cards list – but there’s still plenty of excellence to be found below. These are all the players in the campaign with an overall rating of 93 or higher. There are plenty to be added across May and June.

Luis Suarez (ST, Atletico Madrid) - 96

Ryan Gravenberch (CM, PSV) - 95

Hugo Lloris (GK, Tottenham) - 95

Aymeric Laporte (CM, Manchester City) - 94

FIFA 22 TOTS predictions for upcoming leagues

Below are more players who GamesRadar expects to score FIFA 22 TOTS items in the coming weeks…

Thibaut Courtois (GK, Real Madrid)

(Image credit: EA)

Real Madrid are cantering towards the La Liga title this season, and the form of their big Belgian stopper has been a major factor. They’d conceded just 26 goals in the campaign’s first 30 games, with former Chelsea keeper Courtois continuing the form which saw him register 30 clean sheets for club and country in 2021.

Joao Cancelo (RB, Manchester City)

(Image credit: EA)

Manchester City’s marauding full-back has become as well rounded as any defender in the modern game, proving equally capable on either side of the back four, and expanding his repertoire with some physics-defying goals from distance. The Portuguese international has amassed 16 clean sheets in 28 Premier League appearances this term, and leads the competition in completed passes with 2,334.

Presnel Kimpembe (CB, Paris SG)

(Image credit: EA)

PSG dominated January’s FIFA 22 TOTY (Team Of The Year) campaign, with Gigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi all earning spectacular blue-and-gold cards. All will be in contention again come TOTS time, where they’ll be joined by fast Frenchman Kimpembe – whose partnership with Marquinhos has helped the European giants dominate Ligue 1, yet again.

Alessandro Bastoni (CB, Inter Milan)

(Image credit: EA)

Having started his career as a left-back, Bastoni has gradually been moved inside to occupy a central-defensive role – and come into his own this season despite being only 22. He’s great in the air, a tenacious marker, and elegant with the ball at his feet too – skills which have earned him three TOTW cards in an exceptional season for third-placed Inter.

David Raum (LB, Hoffenheim)

(Image credit: EA)

He may have flown under your radar, but the overlapping Hoffenheim defender has been brilliant to the tune of three TOTW cards in FIFA 22. His standard card remains a 73-rated silver, but those subsequent items score OVRs of 79, 82, and 84 respectively. Which is no surprise when you analyse the real-life stats. Raum has the most sprints in the Bundesliga at a lung-busting 890, and the most crosses from open play with 162.

Juanmi (LM, Real Betis)

(Image credit: EA)

Karim Benzema has been La Liga’s elite goalscorer this season, but one name stands out behind him in the Spanish rankings: Betis wideman Juanmi. He’s chipped in 14 goals from the left flank, on-par with joint second top scorers Enes Unal (Getafe) and Raul de Tomas (Espanyol) – both of whom are centre-forwards. Real winger Vinicius Jr is another to have reached the 14-goal mark, and will surely score a TOTS card too.

Conor Gallagher (CM, Crystal Palace)

(Image credit: EA)

Kevin de Bruyne is a lock for a Premier League TOTS midfielder card, and he’s likely to be joined by Palace’s on-loan sensation. Boyhood Chelsea fan Gallagher has been a revelation in both distance covered and goals scored from midfield, swiftly establishing himself within the England set-up. He looks set to be a Stamford Bridge regular for the next decade – or have his pick of clubs in the summer, should Thomas Tuchel decide to cash in.

Florian Wirtz (CAM, Bayer Leverkusen)

(Image credit: EA)

Leverkusen’s brightest youngster has enjoyed an eye-catching breakthrough campaign in FIFA 22, earning two TOTW treats, a Player Of The Month item, and 92-rated Future Stars mega-card. But those digital feats have simply matched reality, where his 10 assists and 7 goals have catapulted the BayArena club to third place in the table. Expect the big guns of FC Bayern to come sniffing for his signature, soon.

Mohamed Salah (RW, Liverpool)

(Image credit: EA)

The first of three no-brainers on our TOTS forward-line. By the end of March Liverpool’s talismanic Egyptian had thumped home 20 league goals, six ahead of team-mate Diogo Jota and Spurs’ Son Heung-Min. Not only is he the Premier League’s top scorer, he’s joint-second on the assists chart with 10 – equal with Andy Robertson, and one behind Trent Alexander-Arnold. He also leads the league in the ‘shots taken’ category, with 118.

Robert Lewandowski (ST, FC Bayern)

(Image credit: EA)

The world’s most prolific goalscorer shows no sign of slowing down. In this season’s Bundesliga he’s hammered 31 goals from 133 shots. To put that into context, Patrik Schick has the second-most goals, with 20, and Anthony Modeste and Leroy Sane are second-placed on shot count, with 88. Meaning he’s had at least 45 more efforts at goal than any other player in the German top flight. Sensational.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (ST, Fulham)

(Image credit: EA)

Mbappe and Benzema would have been straightforward choices here, and both are ensured TOTS cards for Ligue 1 and La Liga respectively. But there’s simply no way we can leave the sharp-shooting Serb out of this line-up. By mid-March he’d already smashed the Championship goalscoring record with 33, and he was up to 37 early April. Indeed, in the time it’s taken you to read this paragraph he’s probably notched another hat-trick. With his little toe.

FIFA 22 guide | FIFA 22 review | FIFA 22 tips | FIFA 22 best teams | FIFA 22 ratings | FIFA 22 career mode | FIFA 22 best young players | FIFA 22 meta | FIFA 22 coins | FIFA 22 TOTY | FIFA 22 TOTS | FIFA 22 Icon Swaps | FIFA 22 Icons | FIFA 22 Heroes | FIFA 22 Captains | FIFA 22 Future Stars | FIFA 22 FUT Birthday | FIFA 22 OTW | FIFA 22 RTTK | FIFA 22 RTTF | FIFA 22 Rulebreakers | FIFA 22 Headliners | FIFA 22 Numbers Up | FIFA 22 Versus | FIFA 22 Prime Gaming | FIFA 22 Next Generation | FIFA 22 chemistry styles | FIFA 22 kits | FIFA 22 patch notes | FIFA 22 formations | FIFA 22 skill moves | FIFA 22 celebrations | FIFA 22 real managers | FIFA 22 stadiums | FIFA 22 leagues | FIFA 22 PS Plus | FIFA 23 features