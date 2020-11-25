FIFA 21 is down to just $28 on all platforms ahead of Black Friday

With Black Friday deals already kicking off a couple of days early, we're starting to see some new releases get huge discounts, like this incredible deal on the latest entry in the FIFA series. Just released last month, FIFA 21 is already 53% off on Amazon for Black Friday, while folks on the UK side can snag it for 33% off the usual price.

Stateside, the FIFA 21 Black Friday deal is good for all platforms including PS4 and Xbox One, and if you get it on either console, you'll get the free PS5 or Xbox Series X version when the next-gen upgrades launch on December 4. The UK Deal only applies to the PS4/PS5 version of the game.

US: FIFA 21 for PS4 (PS5 version included) | $59.99 $27.99

US: FIFA 21 for Xbox One (Xbox Series X version included) | $59.99 $27.99

UK: FIFA 21 for PS4 (PS5 version included) | £48.99 £32.99

FIFA 21 has seen generally favorable reviews from critics and players alike, currently holding 4.5 stars on Amazon. GamesRadar's FIFA 21 review heaps praise on the magnificently improved career mode and improved moment-to-moment action, but notes consistent performance issues and FUT gameplay that isn't beginner-friendly.





