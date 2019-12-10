FIFA 20 player faces: a complete list of all 99 mid-season updates

When you have more than 17,000 real footballers in a licensed videogame, there can never be too many FIFA 20 player faces. This means that throughout this season, as with all others, FIFA 20 devotees are constantly clamouring for new and updated likenesses. EA’s response has been close to 100 fresh ‘starheads’ across November and December. Which are the best, and where can you see the full list? Both answers are below, as part of our FIFA 20 player faces guide.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

As first mentioned in our FIFA 20 patch notes, Aston Villa’s captain and talisman finally gets his proper face and slicked-back Jimmy Darmody haircut. He’s one of nine Villa Park residents to have their likeness added mid-season, with England international Tyrone Mings’ outdated face finally re-scanned. Manager Dean Smith is also on the way.

Justin Kluivert (AS Roma)

Roma get eight newly scanned player faces as part of the November and December updates. Patrick Kluivert’s son Justin and former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko lead a pack that also includes Alessandro Florenzi, Javier Pastore, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Diego Perotti, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Cengiz Under.

Onel Hernandez (Norwich City)

English clubs promoted from Championship to Premier League are generally those focussed on mid-season, and to that end Norwich join Villa in scoring a handful of new likenesses. Hernandez and his big hair are the pick of a bunch that also includes Ibrahim Amadou, Jamal Lewis, Christoph Zimmerman, Grant Hanley, Adam Idah and Mario Vrancic.

John Lundstram (Sheffield United)

Completing the promoted trio are the Blades, and it has to be Lundstram who features here on the back of a half-season where he’s become a cult hero in Fantasy Premier League. The former Everton midfielder also features in the engine room of our FIFA 20 winter upgrades team. Other new Bramall Lane faces include surprise goalscoring sensation Lys Mousset. (Watch the goals dry up now I’ve written that.)

Nao Lang (Ajax)

Been waiting for career mode to be fixed before starting a new save? Good news: it’s now in a playable state. And Ajax are a perfect choice to see you through until FIFA 21. They’re a force in Dutch football, a contender in Europe, and get 12 faces - including promising youngsters Noa Lang and Ryan Gravenberch - as a result of the most recent updates.

Andre Onana (Ajax)

Ajax keeper Onana is long overdue a proper FIFA face, and skipper Daley Blind gets an update too. The other eight de Godenzonen players given fresh likenesses are Donny van de Beek, Dusan Tadic, Hakim Ziyech, Quincy Promes, Serginho Dest, Noussair Mazraoui, Bruno Varela, and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp.

Ivan Pillud (Racing)

The inclusion of Racing’s veteran right-back signals a welcome in-game overhaul for a few South American clubs, ahead of the Copa Libertadores being added to FIFA next March. Also given myriad official starheads are Universidad Católica (Chile), UNAM (Mexico), Independiente (Argentina), and Millonarios (Colombia). Very cool.

Pepe (Arsenal)

It’s not the biggest of updates where household names are concerned, but a couple of North London favourites do sneak in: Arsenal’s Ivorian wideman Pepe, and Spurs’ summer signing Tanguy Ndombele. Further afield we also get Milan Skriniar (Inter), Krzysztof Piatek (Milan), Joao Felix (Atletico) and some welcome new Real Madrid scans: Marcelo, Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich)

Just one new FIFA 20 Bundesliga face to report: that of World Cup winner Pavard and his unmistakable curls. That’s almost certainly your lot for the season, in so far as the German top flight is concerned - but the first year of an official tie-in has been a success, which we hope to be rolled out for Ligue 1 and Serie A next year.

Full list of all 99 mid-season FIFA 20 player faces

Daley Blind (Ajax)

Serginho Dest (Ajax)

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Ajax)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

Noa Lang (Ajax)

Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax)

Andre Onana (Ajax)

Quincy Promes (Ajax)

Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

Bruno Varela (Ajax)

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax)

Pepe (Arsenal)

Bjorn Engels (Aston Villa)

Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa)

Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa)

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa)

Jed Steer (Aston Villa)

Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa)

Neil Taylor (Aston Villa)

Felipe (Atletico Madrid)

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Hector Herrera (Atletico Madrid)

Renan Lodl (Atletico Madrid)

Ivan Seponjic (Atletico Madrid)

Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich)

Franck Ribery (Fiorentina)

Lasse Schone (Genoa)

Ianis Hagi (Genk)

Fabricio Bustos (Independiente)

Nicolas Domingo (Independiente)

Cecilio Dominguez (Independiente)

Jorge Figal (Independiente)

Alan Franco (Independiente)

Pablo Hernandez (Independiente)

Gaston Silva (Independiente)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

Milan Skriniar (Inter)

Houssem Aouar (Lyon)

Krzysztof Piatek (Milan)

Cesar Carrillo (Millonarios)

Jhon Duque (Millonarios)

Felipe Jaramillo (Millonarios)

Santiago Montoya (Millonarios)

Juan David Perez (Millonarios)

Alex Rambal (Millonarios)

Eliser Quinones (Millonarios)

David Silva (Millonarios)

Kasper Dolberg (Nice)

Ibrahim Amadou (Norwich City)

Grant Hanley (Norwich City)

Onel Hernandez (Norwich City)

Adam Idah (Norwich City)

Jamal Lewis (Norwich City)

Mario Vrancic (Norwich City)

Christoph Zimmerman (Norwich City)

Dario Cvitanich (Racing)

Marcelo Diaz (Racing)

Alejando Donatti (Racing)

Ivan Pillud (Racing)

Leonardo Sigali (Racing)

Augusto Solari (Racing)

Alexis Soto (Racing)

Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Edin Dzeko (AS Roma)

Alessandro Florenzi (AS Roma)

Justin Kluivert (AS Roma)

Javier Pastore (AS Roma)

Lorenzo Pellegrini (AS Roma)

Diego Perotti (AS Roma)

Nicolo Zaniolo (AS Roma)

Cengiz Under (AS Roma)

John Egan (Sheffield United)

John Fleck (Sheffield United)

Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United)

John Lundstram (Sheffield United)

David McGoldrick (Sheffield United)

Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United)

Ravel Morrison (Sheffield United)

Ben Osborn (Sheffield United)

Lys Mousset (Sheffield United)

Callum Robinson (Sheffield United)

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United)

Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham)

Martin Barragan (UNAM)

Pablo Barrera (UNAM)

Jose Castillo (UNAM)

Brian Figueroa (UNAM)

Nicolas Freire (UNAM)

Carlos Gonzalez (UNAM)

Diego Rosales (UNAM)

Luciano Aued (Universidad Católica)

Matias Dituro (Universidad Católica)

Stefano Magnasco (Universidad Católica)

Cesar Feuntes (Universidad Católica)

Juan Cornejo (Universidad Católica)

David Henriquez (Universidad Católica)

