FIFA 20 update 1.10 patch notes: fewer yellow cards, even more starheads

A November patch delivered Jack Grealish’s proper face to the biggest football series in gaming - and now seven Aston Villa team-mates are scanned in FIFA 20 update 1.10. Henry Lansbury and Jonathan Kodija are among those added in the December update to FIFA 20, but it delivers tangible gameplay changes too, such as fewer yellow cards and a re-turned penalty kick reticule. Want the full lowdown? Read on for our FIFA 20 update 1.10 summary.

Jefferson Lermas of the digital word, unite: you can now get away with more fouls in FIFA 20. The threshold of what referees deem to be a yellow card has been adjusted to make them more lenient - meaning extra scope for some rotational fouling. Er, not that we’re advocating such poor sportsmanship.



The penalty kick reticule has been made less sensitive in the centre of the goal, with higher degrees of sensitivity only applying when you move it closer to either post. The maximum shot speed of free kicks is increased, and ‘red-timed’ free kicks have been reprogrammed so they’re likely to go wide.

(Image credit: EA)

Thanks to a series of patches, FIFA 20’s achilles heel on launch is now in a state which we are happy to call ‘playable’. As such the new update only tweaks some minor problems. An issue where matches were scheduled only a couple of days apart is gone, and it’s possible the change to birth date of created pros when starting a Player Career - previously it was stuck on 1999.



Other, very specific incremental tweaks include the correct press conference language for the French Super Cup, and display problems on player portraits sometimes occurring when using Arabic languages in-game being resolved.

(Image credit: EA)

Experienced the issue where you couldn’t apply consumables or enter Squad Building Challenges without quitting FUT and starting over? I have, and it’s immensely frustrating. And also - according to EA - finally eliminated in this patch. A couple of minor visual issues affecting Team Chemistry not updating have been eliminated too.

(Image credit: EA)

29 new likenesses are added as part of this update, most of them from Premier League promoted sides Aston Villa, Norwich City and Sheffield United. Two notable names from Atletico Madrid are also included, namely Renan Lodl and Ivan Seponjic. It takes the number of starheads added mid-season to 99: you can see a list of them all, along with the best ones such as Arsenal winger Pepe and Bayern stopper Benjamin Pavard, in our FIFA 20 player faces guide.