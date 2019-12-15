FIFA 20 coins: make millions in Ultimate Team using Bronze and Silver packs

Spending real money on FIFA Points is especially tempting over the festive period, but there's no need to waste your hard-earned cash on FIFA 20 coins. Over the last two editions it's become easier than ever to make in-game cash, thanks mainly to Squad Building Challenges (SBC) - and below I'm going to explain how. Last year I acquired most of the game's biggest names as well as making a 21 million profit, and now you can too in FIFA 20. Welcome to the GR FIFA 20 coins guide.

FIFA 20 coins guide rule 1: Never buy gold packs

This rule is the foundation of everything else found here. Because so many Gold packs are opened across the globe, at all hours of the day, the market is constantly saturated with Gold cards, making most of them close-to-worthless on the secondary market. Spend 7,500 coins on a Premium Gold pack and you're lucky to recoup half that amount. Whereas Bronze and Silver packs guarantee you profit over the long-haul, thanks to Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). And you’ll earn plenty of Gold packs anyway through completing SBCs, Seasons tasks, Squad Battles rewards, Division Rivals rewards, and so on. Using my method will, over time, enable you to cherry pick any player you want. It’s about playing the long-game, rather than instant gratification.

FIFA 20 coins guide rule 2: Sell cards at their most valuable

SBCs see you submitting teams according to specific requirements in order to earn rewards. This, rather than spending coins, is how you should approach scoring Gold packs. Every Thursday evening, for instance, four Marquee Matchups are made live within the SBC framework. Hundreds of thousands of FIFA addicts then hit the transfer market, seeking out the cards necessary to complete these Marquee Matchups SBCs. But if you already have these cards stashed in your club, you can complete said challenges for literally nothing, then make substantial profits by selling your extra stock.

Essentially, every player card in the game will have value at some point of the year. You should therefore only sell any player card when its value is maximised.

Every Thursday evening check the Marquee Matchups requirements, then list all players you have that match those requirements. Think beyond the clubs involved, and read the requirements carefully. One early season matchup was based on AEK vs PAOK, and required at least one Hellas Liga player to complete. That caused all silver cards across the league to rise in value for a week. If you had, say, 20 silver Hellas Liga centre backs in your club you’d have been looking at a minimum of 800 coins per sale, to a total of at least 16,000. And many were going for much more than that.

Below this method is explained in further detail, and it essentially comes down to this: only ever buy Bronze packs, Silver packs, and discard in-forms, and enjoy the rewards that follow.

FIFA 20 coins guide rule 3: Only buy Bronze and Silver packs

Remember: never gold. Yes, I'm making the same point again – but you really have to stick it if you’re going to avoid wasting precious in-game currency. When you do buy Silver or Bronze packs, it's safest to go for the standard versions: 2,500 coins for Silver, 400 for Bronze. I’ll get to what you need to do with these shortly.

If you're feeling especially flush you can gamble on the premium versions of these packs: 3,750 for Silver, 750 for Bronze. These carry a much higher risk but also a higher reward: you're paying the extra money for two additional 'rare' cards. If those rare cards are players, you'll make even bigger profits; if they're kits or badges, you'll take a small hit. As a rule I switch to buying Premium packs when I have 100,000 or more in the bank, then back to standard packs if my cash reserves dip below that value.

If at any time your in-game funds are less than 20,000 coins, I recommend sticking to bronze packs rather than silver. 400 coins can be made back in a single match, and you’ll see a swifter return on the cards you place on the market. Longer-term, with more in-game currency to spare, you can afford to mix the two equally.

FIFA 20 coins guide rule 4: Decide if you’re going to do the league SBCs

Across the coming months EA will release a selection of league-based Squad Building Challenges. These work in a fairly straightforward way: by completing one team you unlock a specific pack, and by completing all the teams you unlock a choice of ratings-boosted player cards. In FIFA 19, finishing the Premier League SBC set gave you a choice of Jamie Vardy, Manuel Lanzini or Abdoulaye Doucoure, all 86-rated. That makes all Silver and Bronze cards from these leagues valuable for the duration of FIFA 19’s lifespan.

The first eight League SBCs are for the Bundesliga (GER 1), CSL (CHN 1), Ligue 1 (FRA 1), MLS (MLS), Liga NOS (POR 1), Serie A (ITA 1), Saudi League (SAU 1) and Super Lig (TUR 1). So any silver or bronze players you pack from these competitions have immediate resale value.

As more league challenges emerge you need to decide which to complete for the overall rewards. Once you have nine-or-more players for any of those teams, buy the last couple of players needed – Futbin is an excellent resource to help you fill in gaps – at the lowest BIN price and get it completed. That earns you a new pack and takes you a step closer to the overall player reward for that league.

FIFA 20 coins guide rule 5: Invest in discard-price Gold in-form cards

Once you pass the 50,000 coins mark, I recommended investing in 3-4 TOTW players between Wednesday and Saturday of any given week. To do this, search for ‘Special’ players on the transfer market at a Buy It Now price of 10,250-11,500, then cherry pick any TOTW players – do not buy blue-card Champions League players by accident! – rated 81 or above. You can *always* resell these players for at least 13,000 coins, sometimes much more – or, if you suddenly need funds, quick sell them to the CPU for around 10K, meaning any losses are tiny.

I stash these purchases in my club for 2-3 weeks, then list for at least 14,000-15,000 BIN – sometimes much more, depending on comparative prices for the same card.

FIFA 20 coins guide rule 6: Opening a silver pack

First, look for players from GER 1, ITA 1, CHN 1, FRA 1, TUR 1, SAU 1, POR 1, and MLS. If you're planning to do those League SBCs, send them to your club. If not, send them straight to the transfer list.



Next look for players from ENG 1 and SPA 1. These will get league-wide SBCs at some point this season. If you’re planning to do these SBCs when they emerge, stash these players in your club. If not, send them to the transfer list. There’s permanent demand for players from these leagues.

Players from all other leagues should be stashed in your club until a Marquee Matchup, or other new SBC, comes up that requires them. Important: Never quick sell any player card.

Send all Duplicate players to the transfer list.

List Player Fitness cards (+40) for one hour at 150/200. (150 bid price, 200 buy it now.)

List shiny Squad Fitness cards (+20) for one hour at 750/1200.

Send all Healing (team and player) cards to the transfer list.

List shiny Manager Contracts cards for one hour at 150/200.

Send standard Manager Contracts cards to your club. *These are the only Manager Contracts cards I ever use.*

List standard Player Contracts cards (’10/10/8’) for one hour at 150/200.

List shiny Player Contracts (’20/24/18’) for one hour at 150/200.

Place all Kits cards on the transfer list.

Place all Badges cards on the transfer list.

Place Player Training cards for All Attributes, Shooting, Passing, Physical, Dribbling and Pace on the transfer list.

Quick sell all other Player Training cards unless you wish to use them.

Quick sell all Goalkeeper Training cards unless you wish to use them.

Place all Manager, Stadium, and Coach cards on the transfer list.

Unless you want them, quick sell all Balls.

Now go to your transfer list and cycle through all the cards you just moved there. Click ‘compare price’ and if there are a ton of the same card on the market at 150/200, also list at 150/200.

For cards listed at higher prices than 150/200, take note of the lowest Buy It Now price available, then list yours for a Buy It Now price of 200-300 coins more. Let’s say you’re looking to sell Dominic Solanke’s 70-rated silver card, and you see that his lowest-priced card on the market costs 750 coins. List yours at a Buy It Now of 1,000, with a start price of 100 coins less, so 900. The card may not sell at the first attempt. But it should do within 24-48 hours. If at that point it’s still not sold, drop the price by 100 coins.

Always list cards for one hour. The key to this method is keeping your list full, and refreshed, as often as possible.

FIFA 20 coins guide rule 7: Opening a bronze pack

First, look for players from GER 1, ITA 1, CHN 1, FRA 1, TUR 1, SAU 1, POR 1, and MLS. If you're planning to do those League SBCs, send them to your club. If not, send them straight to the transfer list.



Again, now look for players from ENG 1 and SPA 1. These will get league-wide SBCs at some point this season. If you’re planning to do these SBCs when they emerge, stash these players in your club. If not, send them to the transfer list. There’s permanent demand for players from these leagues.

Players from all other leagues should be stashed in your club until a Marquee Matchup comes up that requires them, as discussed earlier.

Send all Duplicate players to the transfer list.

List Player Fitness cards (+20) for one hour at 150/200.

List shiny Squad Fitness cards for one hour at 750/1200.

Send all Healing (team and player) cards to the transfer list.

Send shiny bronze Player Contracts cards (’15/6/3’) to your club. *These are the only Player Contract cards I ever use!*

Quick sell all standard Player Contracts cards, and both shiny and non-shiny Manager Contracts cards.

Quick sell all Kit cards unless you wish to use them.

Place Player Training cards marked All Attributes, Shooting and Pace on the transfer list.

Quick sell all other Player Training cards unless you wish to use them.

Quick sell all Goalkeeper Training cards unless you wish to use them.

Place all Manager cards on the transfer list.

Unless you want them, quick sell all Balls, Stadiums, Badges, and Coaches.

Now go to your transfer list and do the same as you did for silver cards on there. Many cards will only go for 150/200, but you only need to sell an average of three per pack to make a profit.

FIFA 20 coins guide rule 8: a quick flip for a quick buck

Bronze and silver packs require a degree of patience to pay dividends: the idea behind the method is to generate coins across the coming year, rather than score instant profit. If that’s what you’re looking for, try this instead: pick a popular league that isn’t one of the big five, such as the EFL Championship (ENG 2), and mass bid on silver player cards to a maximum value of 200 coins for standard cards, or 300 for shinies.

You can bid on a maximum of 50 cards at any one time. Any that you win can then immediately be ‘flipped’ back onto the transfer market, at a minimum value of 500 coins, and often closer to 800. Like with rules 7 and 8, be sure to compare current prices of the same card before listing. I flip 20-or-so cards per day in this way just to keep my coin balance flowing.

FIFA 20 coins guide rule 9: 're-list all' as often possible

If any Kits or Managers haven’t sold after you’ve been refreshing for 48 hours, quick sell them. For all other items, consider dropping the Buy It Now price by 50 coins after day one, 100 by day two, and so on. The exception is player cards listed at 150/200: just leave them on the transfer list at that price until they sell. Eventually, they will sell. And you’ll be lining up with Salah, Van Dijk, Messi and/or Ronaldo by Christmas.