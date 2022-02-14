Capcom countdown teaser has Street Fighter and Resident Evil fans speculating

Capcom has launched a teaser website counting down to a reveal later this week.

As you can see just below, Capcom announced the brand new teaser website just earlier today on February 14, in the early hours of the morning. The teaser website is counting down the days and hours until whatever it is the publisher has up their sleeve, but the timer will stop this Sunday at 10 p.m. PT and 1 a.m. ET/6 a.m. GMT on Monday.

What's interesting is that Capcom's Pro Tour Season Final 2021 event is set to conclude on the very same day. The prestigious fighting game event kicks off later this week on Thursday, February 17, and runs through until Sunday, February 20, the very same day on which the countdown timer is set to expire.

This has, pretty understandably, led plenty to speculate that Capcom is gearing up for a fighting game-centric reveal. Or, more specifically, they're gearing up to reveal the next entry in the historic Street Fighter series, after Street Fighter 5 was originally released nearly six years ago in 2016.

If this is Street Fighter 6, it actually wouldn't be a massive surprise. Back in late 2020, Capcom suffered a significant data breach, during which unannounced projects and other internal details were leaked online. One of these projects was apparently Street Fighter 6, so there is actually evidence for Capcom working on a follow-up to Street Fighter 5.

Alternatively, many are convinced this is a Resident Evil-related reveal. The black background with the stark white font does scream horror, and Capcom did announce story-related DLC for Resident Evil Village last year shortly after the game launched. Could we finally see what Capcom's horror team has been working on after months of radio silence?

