Resident Evil Village DLC is in the works, Capcom confirms

Resident Evil Village DLC is officially in the works at Capcom, the studio confirmed during its E3 2021 presentation Monday afternoon.

"Due to popular demand, development has just started on additional DLC for Resident Evil Village," reads the announcement, which was displayed with a black background screen speckled with dust and embers. "More info later."

Nothing else was shared about the untitled Resident Evil Village DLC, but we know it'll be available in addition to the multiplayer component, Resident Evil Re:Verse, which was recently delayed until summer. Resident Evil Village producer Tsuyoshi Kanda briefly took to the digital stage to announce that Re:Verse is due to launch sometime next month on all platforms.

Again, nothing was revealed about the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC beyond the fact that it's in development due to popular demand, and for that reason, we can only speculate about what it might include. I won't spoil anything about the end of Resident Evil Village, but if you've experienced it you'll know there's plenty more story to tell there.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard wound up getting with two story expansions: Not a Hero and End of Zoe, as well as a duo of DLC packs with a bunch of mini-games. If Resident Evil Village follows a similar roadmap, we could see the story expand with DLC exploring different characters' perspectives during Ethan Winters' time at the titular village. One popular theory is that the upcoming DLC will have you take control of Chris Redfield, which happens in both of Resident Evil 7's story expansions.

