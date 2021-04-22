E3 2021 Guide - Everything you need to know

E3 2021 has been officially confirmed, with this year's major gaming event taking place as a digital-only event this year. However, that won't stop an explosion of news and exciting game reveals from arriving with the event in June, with several big names already announcing their showcases and related events - including our very own Future Games Show. Read on for everything you need to know about E3 2021.

The full E3 2021 schedule so far

Okay, the most important bit - the E3 2021 dates. Well, if you're wondering when is E3 2021 you're in luck, as the US organization behind the event has confirmed it will run from June 12 - 15, which is Saturday to Tuesday. Those days are usually the period before the in-person event at the Los Angeles Convention Centre (which would run Tuesday - Friday), and are traditionally the days when publishers and developers would hold their conferences, so it's interesting to see the digital E3 2021 event moving into this space.

E3 2021 showcases

E3 2021 attendees

Here are all of the confirmed publishers, developers, and key media confirmed as partners, and whether they've announced showcases yet:

Xbox (confirmed partner, showcase expected)

(confirmed partner, showcase expected) Nintendo (confirmed partner, showcase expected)

(confirmed partner, showcase expected) Future Games Show (showcase confirmed for June 13)

(showcase confirmed for June 13) PC Gaming Show (showcase confirmed for June 13)

(showcase confirmed for June 13) Square Enix (confirmed partner, showcase expected)

(confirmed partner, showcase expected) Ubisoft (showcase confirmed for June 12)

(showcase confirmed for June 12) Konami (confirmed partner)

(confirmed partner) T2 (confirmed partner)

(confirmed partner) Warner Bros (confirmed partner, showcase expected)

(confirmed partner, showcase expected) Koch Media (confirmed partner)

(confirmed partner) Capcom (confirmed partner)

E3 2021 games

Nintendo E3 2021 predictions

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has quite a few games we'd love to see more of - namely the Breath of the Wild sequel, but also upcoming Switch games like Pokemon Legends: Arceus, or even titles like Bayonetta 3 or Metroid Prime 4 that have long been quiet.

Xbox E3 2021 predictions

(Image credit: Xbox)

This will be the first E3 showcase for Xbox since it officially purchased Bethesda, meaning any kind of Xbox E3 event will be a bumper size. Hopefully it'll offer us glimpses of highly anticipated titles like Halo Infinite and Fable 4, but also Bethesda titles like Starfield or even (whisper it) Elder Scrolls 6. It would definitely be good to get a solid roadmap of what Xbox Series X owners can look forward to in the coming months and beyond.

Sony E3 2021 predictions

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony doesn't really do E3 anymore. For the last few years, Sony has carved its own showcase path away from the bright lights and sweaty game pads of E3, and it's looking to do the same this year. Although it's easier for Sony to do something E3-adjacent because of its all-digital nature this year, the PS5 manufacturer hasn't been confirmed as an E3 partner and is currently keeping quiet on when its next State of Play broadcast will be. We'd imagine there will once again be no Sony presence at E3 this year.

Ubisoft E3 2021 predictions

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft was one of the first to confirm its plans to hold an E3 2021 conference in the form of its own digital showcase series - Ubisoft Forward. The event will take place on June 12 at 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 8PM BST and we expect Far Cry 6 to take center stage. We may also get updates on Rainbow Six Quarantine, Riders Republic, Beyond Good and Evil 2, and the Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell VR projects too. Could it even be Skull and Bones' year to shine?

EA E3 2021 predictions

(Image credit: EA)

The other big presence at E3 is usually EA, albeit as part of its own EA Play event that usually runs prior to the actual E3 event in LA. This year, EA hasn't confirmed whether EA Play is going ahead, but if it does it could be an exciting time for EA fans. The publisher currently has Lost in Random coming at some point this year, and will have just launched the Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Knockout City. Could we hear more about Dragon Age 4 or Mass Effect 5? We can but dream. Either way we're in store to hear more about Battlefield 6 soon, so that could be the EA Play focus.

Square Enix E3 2021 predictions

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix has also already said it's going to have things to announce at E3 2021, so it'll be interesting to see what it has to pull out of its magic bag. Otherwise, we could see more of the recently announced Life is Strange: True Colors, Final Fantasy 16, or Forspoken.