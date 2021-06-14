Everything Announced at the Future Game Show Powered by WD_Black at E3 2021

The dust has just settled on the Future Games Show Powered by WD_Black, but if you couldn’t catch it live, don’t fret. We’ve collected all of the critical information for you to dig into right here. So make sure to read on if you want the rundown on every trailer, world premiere, and release date revealed during the show.

Instinction

The Future Game Show at E3 2021 kicked off with the world premiere of Instinction, a single-player and co-op dinosaur slaying game. You’ll solve puzzles and explore lush environments while hunting and hiding from a variety of prehistoric pests. It’s expected in 2022, so there’s plenty of time to prepare.

Grow: Song of the Evertree

After Instinction, we heard from Prideful Sloth about Grow: Song of the Evertree, a vivid sandbox where players must plant, nurture and explore unique worlds. Soundtracked by the maestro behind Florence and featuring life sim and adventure elements, Grow is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

We couldn't get enough of the prehistoric beasts in the show’s opening, as Rich Newbold from Frontier Developments walked us through a Species Field Guide for Jurassic World Evolution 2. The game is launching on PC, PS5, PS5, and Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One in 2021.

The Virtual Show Floor

New to the show for 2021, we built a Virtual Show Floor and asked our hosts to give viewers the grand tour. This section offered a short glimpse at several games with immediately available demos from the Future Games Show Steam hub. Here’s the lowdown on what was shown:

A Tale of Paper : This platformer is led by a teensy transforming paper protagonist who must fold to survive in hazardous environments.

: This platformer is led by a teensy transforming paper protagonist who must fold to survive in hazardous environments. Get Packed Fully Loaded : A souped-up version of the co-op removals simulator, Get Packed Fully Loaded is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

: A souped-up version of the co-op removals simulator, Get Packed Fully Loaded is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Gatewalkers : Take on procedurally generated worlds with your friends in Gatewalkers, a co-op action RPG with unique survival elements.

: Take on procedurally generated worlds with your friends in Gatewalkers, a co-op action RPG with unique survival elements. Gamedec : Embody a cyberpunk detective and close cases inside of isometric virtual realities in Gamedec, from Anshar Studios.

: Embody a cyberpunk detective and close cases inside of isometric virtual realities in Gamedec, from Anshar Studios. Backbone : Set in dystopian Vancouver, Backbone puts you in the shoes of Howard Lotor, a raccoon detective in a bustling pixel art world.

: Set in dystopian Vancouver, Backbone puts you in the shoes of Howard Lotor, a raccoon detective in a bustling pixel art world. Beacon Pines : A charming adventure full of critters, Beacon Pines lets you alter the game’s mysterious narrative with collectable charmed words.

: A charming adventure full of critters, Beacon Pines lets you alter the game’s mysterious narrative with collectable charmed words. Trifox : A horde brawler with a retro 3D art style, Trifox is all about mixing and matching between foxy combat classes to surpass challenges and upgrade your build.

: A horde brawler with a retro 3D art style, Trifox is all about mixing and matching between foxy combat classes to surpass challenges and upgrade your build. Timberborn : Described as ‘Lumberpunk’, this beaver-based city-builder is all about crafting a post-human society worthy of the dam-building rodents.

: Described as ‘Lumberpunk’, this beaver-based city-builder is all about crafting a post-human society worthy of the dam-building rodents. The Riftbreaker: A cross between a base-building tower-defence game and a hack-and-slash action RPG, The Riftbreaker is a gorgeous-looking genre hybrid.

Esports Boxing Club

After the Virtual Show Floor concluded, Steel City Interactive gave us an in-depth look at Esports Boxing Club, providing details about the game’s movement system and next-gen visuals. The game is coming later in 2021 and will feature over 200 fighters, including the legendary Muhammad Ali.

Hell Let Loose

Max Rea from Black Matter talked us through the studio’s hardcore 100-player World War 2 shooter Hell Let Loose. With a real-time strategy metagame and authentic battlefields to fight through, those interested will be pleased to learn that the game is launching out of early access on July 27 and coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in 2021.

Red Solstice 2: Survivors

Eight player co-op XCOM is an excellent way to sum up Red Solstice 2 Survivors, which follows a task force trying to save Earth from a rampaging mutant invasion. It was revealed during the show that the game will be launching on June 17 on PC, so make sure you get some friends together to take on the swarm.

Lake

Dylan from Gamious presented Lake, a game about leaving your city life to work for the postal service in a vibrant lakeside town. Quaint, eh? It’s coming to PC and Xbox on September 1.

Eldest Souls

A story trailer for this intriguing soulslike came next, as we got to grips with the narrative that powers Eldest Souls. This stunning pixel art action-adventure is coming to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on July 29th.

Enlisted

Tom from Darkflow Software provided a gameplay overview of Enlisted, a World War 2 shooter with large-scale squad-based combat and heaps of realistic atmosphere. The game is cross-platform and out now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Severed Steel

What gun game isn’t improved by aerial acrobatics? After Enlisted, we got a closer look at Severed Steel, a superfast stunt shooter with destructible voxel environments. It’s coming soon to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

Future Hits Montage

The Future Hits Montage came back with a bang in 2021, offering short vignettes of eight exciting indie games, including:

Dice Legacy : A roguelike ringworld city-builder where dice rolls decide your fate

: A roguelike ringworld city-builder where dice rolls decide your fate Gestalt Steam & Cinder : A 2D action platformer where you fight clockwork golems in the Steampunk city of Canaan.

: A 2D action platformer where you fight clockwork golems in the Steampunk city of Canaan. Iron Corbo Kung Fu Janitor : Be the broom in this bonkers brawler from solo dev 2D OS Games

: Be the broom in this bonkers brawler from solo dev 2D OS Games Definitely Not Fried Chicken Inc : A unique management game where you have to use above-board fronts to mask your narcotics empire.

: A unique management game where you have to use above-board fronts to mask your narcotics empire. Ranch Simulator : Live off the land in this multiplayer sandbox game complete with hunting, farming and quad bikes.

: Live off the land in this multiplayer sandbox game complete with hunting, farming and quad bikes. Schim : Leap from shadow to shadow in this stunning 3D platformer from developer Ewoud van der Werf.

: Leap from shadow to shadow in this stunning 3D platformer from developer Ewoud van der Werf. Silt : Possess sea creatures to solve puzzles in a hand-drawn underwater abyss

: Possess sea creatures to solve puzzles in a hand-drawn underwater abyss Dome-King Cabbage: Make friends and explore Crumb Island in this striking visual novel that exists inside of a monster-collecting RPG

Sonic Colors Ultimate

SEGA of America’s Katie Golden introduced gameplay footage of a whole level from the recently revealed Sonic Colors remaster, Sonic Colors Ultimate. Check out the footage from Tropical Resort Act 2 above, as the blue blur zips through a bright and hazardous environment. Sonic Colors Ultimate lands on September 7 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Starmancer

I’m afraid I can’t let you scroll past this space station management game from the fine folks at Chucklefish. Starmancer enables you to choose whether to obey protocol or go rogue as a powerful AI controlling a busy space station. It’s coming on August 5, 2021.

Keywe

Two legends that stole the Future Games Show this year (sorry, Troy and Laura) were Jeff and Debra, the cutesy kiwis who run the postal service in this charming co-op puzzle game. A developer presentation introduced us to the protagonists, who must combine words and solve trouble on a timer. Keywe is coming to PC and all current console platforms on August 31.

DeathRun TV

We all love a roguelike, but DeathRun TV is more hectic than most. Players must win the crowd’s favour in this tenacious television show where you call all of the shots. The good news is that you can play the pilot episode right now by heading to the game’s Steam page.

Chernobylite

With secret codes appearing throughout the show, viewers were given a chance to pick up early access to this radioactive survival game. A presentation from The Farm 51 explained the development process and showed some of what players can expect when entering its dangerous world. Chernobylite is coming to PC on July 28th, and PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One in the summer.

Team 17 showcase

A montage from Team 17 arrived during the show, offering clips from the publishers current and upcoming games. Check out the trailer for clips from Hell Let Loose, Super Magbot, Hokko Life, Honey I Joined A Cult, King of Seas, Greak Memories of Azur and Sheltered 2. It was also revealed that Overcooked: All You Can Eat will be getting some anniversary content on August 9.

Harold Halibut

An indie darling with a magnificent art style, Harold Halibut is a stop-motion adventure game from the Slow Bros. The developer presentation that aired during the Future Game Show provided tons of gameplay footage and a look behind the curtain, showing viewers how the developers brought these clay characters to life. It’s “coming soonish” for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

Happy Game

Amanita Design is back with the studio’s happiest game yet. Just watch out for the bloodmouthed smiley faces with arms coming out of their eyes… Ok, maybe Happy Game isn’t quite what the title suggests, but its disturbing atmosphere is weirdly enticing. It’s coming out on PC and Nintendo Switch in 2021, and a demo for the game is available now.

Minute of Islands

From the folks at Studio Fizbin, Minute of Islands follows young mechanic Mo as they strive to reclaim a broken world with their Omni Switch. During the show, we revealed that the game is out now on PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch, with an Xbox release coming later this week.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

A Q&A session with Techland Animation Director David Lubryka followed, dishing more details about the narrative, side quests, co-op, and world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. It’s an excellent way to prepare for the game ahead of its December 7 release date on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

OlliOlli World

Roll7 co-CEO Simon Bennett narrated a thorough gameplay showcase from OlliOlli World, showing off tons of tricks and explaining the “flow state” philosophy behind the game, which seeks to make failure part of the fun. OlliOlli World is coming to PC and all current console platforms this winter.

Tails of Iron

Narrated by none other than Geralt of Rivia himself, this story trailer framed the narrative of Odd Bug Studio’s Tails of Iron. An adventure RPG with a unique art style, Tails of Iron is coming to PC and all current console platforms.

Movie Games

God of War and Twisted Metal director David Jaffe took over the show for a short showcase of Movie Games’ upcoming projects, including news of a collaboration with VFX house Platige Image for a forthcoming “crime and mob and mafia game”. Other games featured include Lust from Beyond, Fire Commander, and Winter Survival Simulator.

XSEED Games

A publisher showcase from XSEED Games offered footage from Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed, Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle, Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, Rune Factory 4 Special and Rune Factory 5, which is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Batora Lost Haven

This awesome-looking action RPG is all about balancing body and mind to take down giant bosses and proceed through a non-linear narrative. A deep combat system and an art style inspired by the Retro Sci-Fi visuals of the 1950s await you in Batora: Lost Haven. An Alpha for the game launches on July 21st, and you can sign up now.

Two Point Campus

Swapping hospital chaos for the disorder of academia, the team at Two Point Studios popped up to discuss what players can expect from their next game, Two Point Campus. As well as quality-of-life upgrades, it’s full of the usual Two Point silliness, including ‘Knight School’, where you train armour-clad knights of the realm. The game is coming soon to PC and all current console platforms.

Project Ferocious

Presented by solo developer Leo, this tropical island shooter has you exploring a lost world full of fantastical creatures. With a highly cool codename and some killer visuals to boot, you’ll want to stick this one on your wishlist. Project Ferocious is targeting a 2023 release on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbos Series S, and Xbox One.

Warcry Challenges

A mix between DOOM and Super Meat Boy, this haptic shooter-platformer is full of guns, gore and powerups. With over 180 challenges to complete, it’s going to keep you busy for a long while once it launches on PC this summer.

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View

From the makers of The Occupation comes a thrilling new detective game set in 1950s England. Players will be able to unravel the mystery of Dahlia View when it launches on PC and all current console platforms in Autumn 2021.

Immortality

Our ‘one more thing’ was something special. Immortality is the next game from Sam Barlow of Her Story and Telling Lies and focuses on a disappearing film star called Marissa Marcel. With writing from Allan Scott (The Queen’s Gambit), Amelia Gray (Mr Robot) and Barry Gifford (Lost Highway), it’s sure to be one hell of an unforgettable experience. Immortality is currently slated to launch in 2022.